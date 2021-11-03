2 additional individuals charged in connection with multi-state kidnapping, murder of Maryland man

OAKLAND, Md. — Two additional individuals have been charged in connection with the multi-state kidnapping and murder of a Maryland man.

Alexandra Abbott

According to a press release sent out by the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Shaffer, 35; and Alexandra Abbott, 30, both of Eglon were taken into custody after warrants were issued for their arrest as a result of an investigation into the Oct. 13 murder of Jimmy Barkley , 45.

Adam Shaffer

Shaffer was taken into custody on Oct. 29 and being held in the Garrett County Detention Center without bond, and Abbott was brought in on Nov. 2 and is currently awaiting a bond hearing, the release states.

They are both charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are forthcoming. Those with information are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 301-334-1911 or 304-329-1611.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.