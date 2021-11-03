CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Alt-J – “Get Better”

By Rachel Brodsky
Stereogum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn September, Leeds art-rockers Alt-J announced a new LP, The Dream, coming in February. So far they’ve shared the single “U&ME,” and now they’ve unveiled a follow-up: “Get Better.”. Along with the track, which is minimal and delicate, Alt-J have shared a pixel-art...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

New Music from the Inbox: Alt-J, Charlotte Cardin, Ouri, and more!

Glittery and anthemic pop song from Norway’s Moyka. Her debut album, The Revelations of Love, is out now!. From Montreal based Charlotte Cardin’s upcoming Deluxe edition of her debut album, Phoenix. It will feature six new tracks!. Listen:. Artist: Ouri. Song: Grip. Album: Frame of Fauna. Sparse, sensitive, and experimental...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Alt-J: ‘Feeling unsafe is something that’s quite foreign for men’

Alt-J frontman Joe Newman recently gave the band’s acclaimed 2012 debut, An Awesome Wave, a nostalgic spin. “And I was like: ‘Fuck, I sound annoying!’” It has been nearly a decade since the group, then fresh out of Leeds University, flipped the indie script with a strange, eerie album that was at once deeply experimental and full of undeniable bangers.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

alt-J Unveil Soothing New Song And Animated Video For “Get Better”

Alt-j has unleashed their latest single “Get Better” from their highly anticipated new album The Dream, set to be released February 11, 2022, via Canvasback / Infectious Music. “Get Back” is an acoustic one with Joel Newman on guitar while Gus Unger-Hamilton joins in with vocals and subtle piano. “I felt nervous heat when writing ‘Get Better,” Newman said in a press statement. “The context of the Coronavirus pandemic lent my words a chilling weight and gave me a new sense of responsibility as a lyricist. Whilst the direct events described are fictional, I believe — or I hope — that it’s emotionally the most honest song I’ve written.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alt J#Art#Dream#Canvasback Infectious
Stereogum

Nils Frahm – “All Numbers End”

Electro-classical composer Nils Frahm has announced a new double album, Old Friends New Friends, coming in December via manager Felix Grimm’s label LEITER. It follows Graz, which came out last March, and comprises 23 solo piano tracks Frahm recorded between 2009 and 2021. Along with the announcement is a new song, “All Numbers End.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Portrayal Of Guilt’s Wholesome New Album CHRISTFUCKER

In January, the intense Austin band Portrayal Of Guilt released their feverish, jagged album We Are Always Alone, which still stands as one of the best heavy albums of 2021. Today, just ten months later, Portrayal Of Guilt have already dropped a whole new LP on us. They have called it CHRISTFUCKER.
MUSIC
Stereogum

NNAMDÏ – “Backseat”

Musical wild card NNAMDÏ will release more unpredictably morphing music this week in the form of a new EP called Are You Happy produced by Lynyn, his fellow Chicagoan. NNAMDÏ announced the project today with the release of two tracks, a remix of last year’s BRAT track “Glass Casket” and a new one called “Backseat.” The latter song is a busily skittering synth-pop track with traces of R&B, and you can hear it below along with the remix.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lyric Video
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Caracara – “Hyacinth”

It’s been a bit since we’ve heard from the Philadelphia rippers Caracara, who we named one of the Best New Bands Of 2019 based on their excellent Better EP. Today, they’re back with a new single, “Hyacinth,” a high-energy emo blast with some pummeling guitars and a heavy breakdown. “Chrysalis, breaking out of it/ Hyacinth, bloom and burn and burial,” band leader Will Lindsay sings in the erudite hook. “I have been vacant and unyielding In pursuit of the anticlimactic.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Johnny Marr – “Tenement Time” & “Sensory Street”

Back in August, Johnny Marr returned with a new song called “Spirit, Power And Soul.” It was the opening salvo for an EP called Fever Dreams Pt 1, in turn just the first installment of what will eventually become the Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 double album next year. (We talked to Marr about the album, and many other projects, in a recent We’ve Got A File On You interview.) Today, he’s back with news of Fever Dreams Pt 2. That EP will be out next month, and Marr has shared two new songs from it.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Nilüfer Yanya – “stabilise”

Nilüfer Yanya made a big impression with her debut full-length, the Album Of The Week-worthy Miss Universe, a few years ago, and last year she followed it up with the equally great (if much shorter) EP Feeling Lucky?. Today, the London-based musician is announcing her sophomore album, PAINLESS, which will be out on March 4.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Empath – “Diamond Eyelids”

A few weeks ago, the Philadelphia noise-poppers Empath returned with a new single, “Born 100 Times,” and today they’re officially announcing the follow-up to their impressive 2019 debut Active Listening: Night On Earth. It’s called Visitor and will be out on February 11 — the album was produced by Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Jake Portrait. They also have a new track out today, “Diamond Eyelids,” another blissed-out bed of fuzz with a quicksand hook. It comes with a video directed by Halle Ballard that features some puppet weirdness.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Potty Mouth – “Not Going Anywhere”

Last month, Potty Mouth announced that they were breaking up, but not before releasing one final EP, 1% Happier, which is out next week. We heard one track from it, “Contessa Barefoot,” already, and today they’re sharing one more, “Not Going Anywhere.” Despite its title, Potty Mouth are in fact going somewhere — they’re going away — but is the sort of crisp, bratty pop-punk song that makes you wish they wouldn’t. “It’s hard not to feel pressure in this industry,” the band’s Abby Weems said in a statement. “You have to put up with a lot of unsolicited advice from shitheads and it can be hard to know who to trust.” Check it out below.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Snail Mail Ups Her Game on ‘Valentine’

“Mia don’t cry, I love you forever,” Lindsey Jordan sings, both to an ex lover and herself, on her new album. “But I gotta grow up now.”  Growing up has seemingly been on Lindsey Jordan’s mind quite a bit lately: After debuting as Snail Mail with 2018 debut Lush, which established the 18 year-old singer-songwriter as a fully-formed indie   classicist, Jordan’s second record proves that the singer is capable of oh-so much more. With its amped-up pop choruses,  refined sense of melody, and hints of everything from Blood Orange-inspired R&B to vintage mid-century torch balladry, Valentine, indeed, opens up entire new worlds of...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Nightlands – “Hymn To Me”

The War On Drugs just put out a new album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore. Around the time they released their previous album in 2017, the band’s bassist Dave Hartley put out a new album of his own as Nightlands. Today, he’s back with news of another Nightlands project, an EP called Moonshine that he wrote after leaving Philadelphia for Asheville. The whole EP will be out December 10, and today he’s sharing a single called “Hymn To Me.” Here’s his statement on it:
MUSIC
Stereogum

Shamir – “Cisgender”

Shamir has kept busy these last few months, releasing a new single “Gay Agenda” and plotting out tour dates with Courtney Barnett and Lucy Dacus. Plus, he covered Esther Rose and Olivia Rodrigo and jumped on a track with Oberhofer. Now, the Philly-based art-pop performer has announced plans to release a new album next year called Heterosexuality. He’s accompanied the news with a chill-inducing single, “Cisgender,” which also got the video treatment.
MUSIC
Vibe

Summer Walker Reaches New Career Feat With ‘Still Over It’

Summer Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, hasn’t even been out for a full week yet, and it’s already broken records within its first 24 hours. According to a press release, it was the biggest overall album debut and R&B album debut by a female-identifying artist ever on Apple Music. Every song on the 20-track LP is charting between No. 1 through No. 22 on Apple Music’s All-Genre Top Songs Chart. The lyric video for its intro track, “Bitter,” was the No. 1 Trending Song on YouTube. Not to mention, the SZA-assisted track, “No Love” surpassed the first full day of “Ex...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Hot Water Music – “Killing Time”

Decades ago, the Gainesville band Hot Water Music came up with their own hearty, melodic form of punk rock. They bellowed soaring hooks over unpretentious riffs, and they became vastly influential cult favorites in the process. A whole lot of people got the band’s logo tattooed on their bodies. Since then, Hot Water Music have never truly stopped, though they’ve slowed down or gone on hiatus a few times. It’s been four years since Hot Water Music released Light It Up, their last album. Today, they’ve announced plans for a new one.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Makthaverskan – “Lova”

This week, Swedish indie-pop staples Makthaverskan will release their latest album, För Allting. We’ve already heard singles “This Time” and “Closer.” Now, we’ve got a washed-out treat called “Lova.”. Much like the other singles on För Allting, which follows 2017’s III, “Lova” is a satisfying rush of dark, post-punk attitude,...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Clams Casino – “Water Theme 2”

A week and a half ago, A$AP Rocky’s landmark mixtape LIVE.LOVE.A$AP turned 10. To celebrate the occasion, Rocky put the mixtape up on streaming services, and he added one new song. On “Sandman,” Rocky went back to the misty, psychedelic cloud-rap sound of those early days, and he enlisted the help of Clams Casino, the great producer who handled many of the beats on LIVE.LOVE.A$AP. Today, we get another reminder of how cool that Clams Casino sound is.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy