Gracie Gray’s “dig” Is an Entrancing Weave of Delicate Folk-Pop

As the year comes to a close (I know, it’s freaking me out too!) there’s always a new kind of stress that simmers for most of us—this could be holiday-related, or maybe it’s due to the sense that things keep getting worse. That said, it’s also the time of the year where music can become a necessary support. Maybe you need something that feels cathartic, or maybe you want an escapist soundtrack. If you’re looking for something vibey, blissful, and oh-so-dreamy, then the latest track from San Fermin and Wild Pink could be the perfect balm. “You Live My Dream” is the most recent single from San Fermin’s collaborative compilation In This House, which additionally features Nico Muhly, Sorcha Richardson, Thao Nguyen, Wye Oak, Attacca Quartet, and The Districts.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO