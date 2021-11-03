CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gracie Gray’s “dig” Is an Entrancing Weave of Delicate Folk-Pop

By Margaret Farrell
Cover picture for the articleThe latest single from Los Angeles musician Gracie Gray is the most delicate track I’ve ever heard about people talking shit. “dig” is an intricate weave of gossamer vocals, plump bass, and a halo of an ambient drone. “So hard to be good again / To make new friends / To...

thatgrapejuice.net

The Pop Stop: Conan Gray, Joel Corry, & More Deliver This Week’s Hidden Gems

That Grape Juice know how passionate we are about music – whether that be past or present. However, unlike our other segments – Retro Rewind, TGJ Replay, and From The Vault – The Pop Stop is the most in-depth look at Pop songs that may have flown under the radar over the last week that you should know, rather they be from music’s biggest stars or those on the rise.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Mitski Announces New LP “Laurel Hell,” Blows Up Planets in “The Only Heartbreaker” Video

If we thought Mitski’s “Working for the Knife” video provided a dramatic return for the songwriter, who took a brief hiatus following the release of 2018’s overwhelmingly acclaimed LP Be the Cowboy, nothing could have really prepared us for the level of drama compressed into the three-and-a-half minute visual for the follow-up single “The Only Heartbreaker.” In addition to arriving with the news of a new LP called Laurel Hell that’s slated for release in early 2022, and to introducing a heavy new wave vibe to the release, the “Heartbreaker” visual sees Mitski continuing to interpretive dance to her new music as the fantasy planet she inhabits—Laurel Hell?—goes up in flames.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Lady Wray’s “Through It All” Hits the Sweet Spot Between Classic Soul and Hip-Hop

“Through It All,” the latest single from Nicole Wray—a.k.a. Lady Wray—finds the perfect distillation of soulful, laid back hip-hop production and the wistful romanticism of ’60s girl groups. Wray details a relationship that’s survived amidst turbulence and doubt. Her vocals take two different routes: one a warped, funky reworking during the chorus courtesy of producer Leon Michels, and then, during the verses, we get to hear her full melismatic brilliance.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Get To Know: Sunshine Coast’s heartfelt indie folk duo The Dreggs

Sunshine Coast duo The Dreggs today released their new single, ‘Your Love’, a classic piece of wholesome indie folk, with delightful hints of surf rock. Paddy Macrae and Zane Harris prove that sometimes all you need is two acoustic guitars, lots of percussion, and heartfelt lyrics. The pair have built up a very strong fanbase through this simple but winning style, both in their hometown and across Australia.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

TNGHT Is Ready to Party, Smiling From Ear to Ear, on “TUMS”

Did you wake up today and have the desire to watch a bizarre video featuring men smiling in an unsettling manner? Yes? Well, then you’ve clicked on the right post! Hudson Mohawke and Lunice, who collaborate together under the name TNGHT, have released a new single titled “TUMS” with a video by Dan Streit that features terrifying stock images come to life.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

BROODS Announce New Album with the Swirling Breakup Bop “Heartbreak”

Heartbreak is super fun and cool, you should try it! OK, I don’t actually feel that way, but BROODS‘ new single “Heartbreak” offers a pretty compelling—and optimistic—take on the matter. “Oh, heartbreak,” siblings Georgia and Caleb Nott sing on the track, “is an opportunity to get your feelings straight.” Are they suggesting, um, actually letting yourself feel your feels and process your emotions? Yup, and they couldn’t be more clear about it: “Let your heart break,” Georgia pleads to herself, adding, “I think I need space, an island of my own.”
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

The Rolling Stones, “Tattoo You” [Super Deluxe Edition]

Because the early-’80s were a messy place in which to exist; because, as Rick James told Dave Chappelle, cocaine was a hell of a drug, just like heroin, and the Jagger-Richards feud was in full flower as the latter was working his way back into the decision-making process long ceded to the former; because its members were scattered—literally and figuratively—but had an album commitment after the one-two power punch of 1978’s Some Girls and 1980’s Emotional Rescue. For all thes reasons, The Rolling Stones’ Tattoo You—then, in 1981, and now, in its 40th anniversary Super Deluxe reissue—comes from a place of distraction.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Oberhofer and King Princess Long for Love in the Dream Realm in “Dreaming of U” Video

Oberhofer is putting his third album Smothered out into the world on November 12. Today, he’s shared the fourth single from the guest-heavy project, which was most recently preceded by the track “SUNSHiiNE” that featured The Strokes’ Nick Valensi and Shamir. It’s called “Dreaming of U,” and it features King Princess.
MUSIC
