CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $113,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to The Conservation Fund to support the city of Madison and Boone County in developing an outdoor recreational economy. The funding is part of the USDA Rural Development’s Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge and will be used to create a Resource and Recreation Action Plan to strengthen recreation options and community health, protect natural and cultural resources and support economic development in Southern West Virginia.

BOONE COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO