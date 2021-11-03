CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

November warmth on the way

By Cody Matz
fox9.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - After a seasonably cool couple of days here in Minnesota, another big warm up is on the way courtesy of what I call, the blow torch effect. Breezes will turn out of the south and southwest starting Thursday and kick into high gear on Friday. Those aren't just...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

kxnet.com

Rain today and snow tomorrow, big changes are on the way

Today: Rain will slowly push east today as highs return to the 40s. Light rain accumulation of around a tenth of an inch is possible with morning rain. Areas in the far west have a chance at a little afternoon sunshine. Winds will increase from the NW to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.
MINOT, ND
klin.com

NWS 2021-22 Winter Weather Outlook

The National Weather Service – Omaha released their 2021-2022 winter outlook. After combing over dozens of models and reviewing 30 years of weather patterns, the outlook for the season is a bit of a mixed bag. Meteorologist Brett Albright says, “The general trend in terms of what we are expecting...
OMAHA, NE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Fall storm arrives Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN - As our team of FOX 17 Meteorologists have been advertising for days, a strong fall storm will be arriving in the Great Lakes on Thursday. Initially, it will bring wind, rain, and mild temperatures in the mid/upper 50s. Winds will likely be sustained on Thursday between 15 to 25 mph inland, and 20 to 30 mph at the immediate lakeshore from the south/west. They are expected to gust to 40 mph or better! See our wind graphic below. The image is valid for 6 A.M. Thursday. The larger, white numbers are sustained winds over two-minutes. The "G" number represents the gusts...although these tend to be underestimated by forecast models. The arrow represents the direction from which the wind comes. Map colors are tied to actual wind speeds. The warmer the tones (orange/red), the higher the wind speed.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Minnesota State
WSFA

Warmth continues, but big changes loom

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The area of high pressure that has been controlling our weather pattern and keeping the forecast quiet is sliding away from us today, allowing for our next frontal boundary to inch closer to the Deep South. While this cold front will likely bring a good helping of rain, it won’t be here today; that means another afternoon of mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions, and temperatures that have climbed into the mid and even upper 70s! A bit warmer than normal, but a big cool down is on the way in time for the upcoming weekend...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Plenty Of Sunshine Today

Hi Everyone!   After a cold front passing by overnight gave us an hour or so of rain, we have dried out nicely. The sun has returned and we will have a fairly sunny afternoon with a forecast high of 69°. Not yesterday’s 75° at BWI-Marshall, but still behind a cold front in early November when we only drop back to essentially 70°, well that is a WIN! I think, not unlike yesterday,  that staying in the mid 60s on either side of the day’s high is a big deal. By the numbers, a totally mild afternoon.   Tomorrow we will still, with...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Minnesota

The Best Ways To Stay Warm Outside On The Coldest Minnesota Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cold temperatures are part of life in Minnesota, and embracing the cold requires the right gear. WCCO’s Shayla Reaves connected with Minnesotans to find out the best tips and tricks for staying warm outside on the coldest days. “The two most important things in Minnesota winters are insulation and wind resistance,” Twin Cities Outdoors publisher and founder Sharon Brodin said. “[If you don’t factor in wind resistance] you’re definitely going to be in trouble. In our climate in zero degrees, getting into single digits below zero, even if there is no wind, just a breeze, you’re going to...
MINNESOTA STATE
reviewjournal.com

Sunshine, warmth forecast for Veterans Day in Las Vegas

Sunny and mild conditions will prevail in Las Vegas for Veterans Day and the annual parade, according to the National Weather Service. A sunny sky with a high near 77 is forecast along with north-northeast winds around 11 mph. The parade is to start at 10 a.m. on Fourth Street....
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Windy Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A wet and windy Thursday is ahead. The best chance for rain on Thursday will be from sunrise until noon, as a cold front moves through the area. Rainfall accumulations will be generally under a half inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will occur ahead of the front, so expect falling temperatures and windy conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the late afternoon with wind gusts above 35 miles per hour at times. Friday will be cold with highs in the low 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible for Friday afternoon and evening. (Credit: CBS 2) Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry with highs in the low 40s. A few snow showers will be possible on Sunday morning as a secondary clipper system moves in from the northwest. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs remain in the 40s for Sunday and Monday. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Cloudy with patchy rain. Low 55. Thursday: A 100% chance of rain before 1pm. Windy and colder in the afternoon. High 56. Friday: A rain and snow mix. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

