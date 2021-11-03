CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Brandon Drury was a solid bench piece for the Mets in 2021

By Amazin' Avenue
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly in January, the Mets signed third baseman Brandon Drury to a minor league deal to give them some depth at the...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could pursue former Mets pitching ace during off-season

The New York Yankees will likely have to approach this off-season with financial limitations in mind. Despite the Steinbrenner’s opening up their checkbook to extend a few big-name players, last season for general manager Brian Cashman was a struggle. He had to settle on players who are making minimal salary’s coming off serious injuries to try and piece together the starting rotation.
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
New York Post

The looming Michael Conforto suitors should scare the Mets

Sign up here to get Inside the Mets delivered to your inbox each Friday morning. If the Mets are on the fence about re-signing Michael Conforto, maybe the tiebreaker should be a concern over the possibility he will return to haunt them from within the NL East. Already, the Mets...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
New York State
1010WINS

Pedro Feliciano, ex-Mets reliever, dead at 45

The Mets waived him and then re-claimed him off waivers from Detroit that winter, and Feliciano debuted in 2003 with the Mets. He appeared in 484 games but pitched just 383 2/3 innings as one of the quintessential LOOGYs in MLB.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees infielder leaves Mets in free agency

Former Yankees third baseman Brandon Drury is a free agent. The 29-year-old Drury left the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse on Thursday, according to Minor League Baseball’s transactions page. Want more Yankees coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with beat writers. Drury played 51...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Conforto makes decision on qualifying offer from Mets

Michael Conforto had a disappointing season for the New York Mets, but he still thinks he will be desired in free agency. The Mets extended a qualifying offer to Conforto, which would have paid him $18.4 million for next season. However, the 28-year-old rejected the qualifying offer, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Drury
chatsports.com

Francisco Lindor’s debut season with the Mets was solid

When the Mets traded for Francisco Lindor back in January, it was a franchise-altering move. The team was bringing in a 27-year-old superstar with an opportunity to extend him for the long term, which it did shortly before the 2021 season got underway. What transpired in Lindor’s first year with...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs free agent target: Javier Báez

Javier Báez. Javy, Javy, Javy. Well, there’s one thing for sure. If the Cubs do want him back after trading him to the Mets at the deadline, they know exactly what they are getting: A passionate player who plays (mostly) outstanding defense, hits for power, strikes out a ton and can make moves on the basepaths like no one else.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Miguel Castro was solid in middle relief for the Mets in 2021

Although the Mets suffered many blows to their cadre of long relievers, swingmen, and mop-up guys in 2021 due to injury, the back end of the Mets’ bullpen that handled innings six and seven and onward stayed remarkably healthy. The Mets had five qualified relievers in 2021: Edwin Díaz (62 2⁄3 IP), Trevor May (62 2⁄3 IP), Jeurys Familia (59 1⁄3 IP), Aaron Loup (53 2⁄3 IP), and Miguel Castro, who let the pack in innings pitched with 68 1⁄3 innings in 2021. Although there are both positive and negative things that can be said about Luis Rojas’ bullpen management in 2021, one thing he did do was spread the workload fairly evenly among these pitchers (and Seth Lugo as well, who fell just short of 50 innings due to the late start to his season, but was also in this group of heavily used relievers when he did return); all five of these pitchers appeared in between 63 and 68 games this season. And other than Loup, who was the obvious standout performer of the group, putting together his historic season, all of the other relievers put up remarkably similar numbers in 2021, including Castro.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Yankees#Major League#Minor League#Syracuse
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is Freddie Freeman's wife?

ATLANTA — Donning a pink two-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit, Freddie Freeman's wife walked across the Atlanta Braves send-off party red carpet on Monday. The immediate question people searched on Google was 'Who is Freddie Freeman's wife,' according to the company. Her name is Chelsea Freeman and she has built...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy