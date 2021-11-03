Brandon Drury was a solid bench piece for the Mets in 2021

Although the Mets suffered many blows to their cadre of long relievers, swingmen, and mop-up guys in 2021 due to injury, the back end of the Mets’ bullpen that handled innings six and seven and onward stayed remarkably healthy. The Mets had five qualified relievers in 2021: Edwin Díaz (62 2⁄3 IP), Trevor May (62 2⁄3 IP), Jeurys Familia (59 1⁄3 IP), Aaron Loup (53 2⁄3 IP), and Miguel Castro, who let the pack in innings pitched with 68 1⁄3 innings in 2021. Although there are both positive and negative things that can be said about Luis Rojas’ bullpen management in 2021, one thing he did do was spread the workload fairly evenly among these pitchers (and Seth Lugo as well, who fell just short of 50 innings due to the late start to his season, but was also in this group of heavily used relievers when he did return); all five of these pitchers appeared in between 63 and 68 games this season. And other than Loup, who was the obvious standout performer of the group, putting together his historic season, all of the other relievers put up remarkably similar numbers in 2021, including Castro.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO