The San Antonio Spurs are a team that doesn’t just win on the court, but off of it, with a true connection to its community. The Spurs measure success not just in seasons but in decades; not just in rings and MVPs but in a true connection with their community. The 2021-22 San Antonio Spurs Nike NBA City Edition Uniform spins a colorful story of rising, sustained glory — from a singular finger roll to a Big Three that was the class of the league for a new millennium.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO