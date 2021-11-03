CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette attorney reprimanded

KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MaAvG_0clXr9Yw00

A Lafayette attorney has been publicly reprimanded for hiring a disbarred attorney as a paralegal.

Laura L. Davenport, a family law specialist, accepted the discipline, state Supreme Court records show.

"The Office of Disciplinary Counsel (“ODC”) commenced an investigation into allegations that respondent employed a disbarred attorney as a paralegal. Prior to the filing of formal charges, respondent and the ODC submitted a joint petition for consent discipline, in which the parties stipulated that the employment violated Rule 5.5(e)(1)(i) of the Rules of Professional Conduct," the record shows.

The state Supreme Court accepted that petition, and issued a public reprimand to Davenport. The court also ordered her to pay all costs and expenses related to the investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
KATC News

UL making 'money moves' with historic fundraising campaign

Those coordinating UL's largest fund-raising campaign say they are making money moves. Since 2016, the university has been working toward the goal of $500 million. "It's comprehensive and so it will truly impact all aspects of our university life," said the main coordinator for the campaign, Lisa Capone. She told KATC this fundraiser allows donors to choose where their money goes, noting that something the university is known for is serving first-generation students.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy