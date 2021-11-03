CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish central bank raises interest rate as prices surge

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Poland's central bank on Wednesday made its second interest rate hike in as many months as consumer prices surge.

The National Bank of Poland raised the rate to 1.25%, indicating that it intends to move more forcefully against rising prices after facing criticism for not acting soon enough.

The move “suggests to us that it is taking the fight against inflation much more seriously than we had thought,” Capital Economics said in a note.

It comes after Eurostat the European Union’s statistics agency, said Friday that Poland's yearly inflation rate hit 6.8% in October. That's among the highest in the 27-member European Union

Inflation has been spiking worldwide in recent months because of soaring energy prices and pent-up demand during the pandemic recovery.

Consumer prices in Poland are at their highest in two decades — and appear set to rise even further.

The country's deputy finance minister, Piotr Patkowski, said Tuesday that he expected inflation to reach 8% by the end of the year.

But the head of the National Bank of Poland, Adam Glapinski, said at a news conference after the interest rate announcement that he foresees inflation peaking at 7% in January and then declining.

Glapinski described the price surge in Poland and beyond as part of the “global” price being paid for actions taken by governments and central banks to avoid “large-scale economic disaster” during the pandemic.

He said that thanks to huge government spending and the actions of the National Bank of Poland, which kept interest rates at historic lows through the pandemic, “it was possible to save the economy from a deep recession.”

But he also pointed to factors beyond Poland's control that are putting upward pressure on energy prices: Russian limits on gas exports, charges for greenhouse gas emissions imposed by the European Union, and oil prices set by OPEC

Poland’s government, which is socially conservative but favors social spending to even out income inequalities, says it is planning energy vouchers for low-income families to limit the impact of rising energy prices.

Reuters

Dollar ticks up ahead of U.S. inflation test

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar nudged up against major peers on Wednesday after weakening in the past three days with investors taking little risk ahead of U.S. inflation data which could shine some light on how fast the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates. The U.S. consumer price...
BUSINESS
New York Post

Wholesale prices skyrocket as inflation continues to ripple across economy

Wholesale prices in the US skyrocketed 8.6 percent last month compared to a year earlier — as inflationary pressures continue to ripple throughout economy, the Labor Department said. The producer price index — a measure of inflation before it hits consumers — increased 0.6 percent in October from a month...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Polish#Capital Economics#Eurostat#The European Union#European Union Inflation#Russian#Opec
Reuters

India cbank chief says fuel excise duty cut is inflation positive

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Indian government's move to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel earlier this month will be significantly positive for inflation, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday adding that growth impulses have become stronger. The central bank had earlier flagged the risk...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Gold eases as dollar strengthens; focus shifts to U.S. CPI data

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,824.90 per ounce by 0535 GMT, after recording its highest since Sept. 3 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,828.40. Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar firmed, with investors looking forward to key U.S. inflation data that could have a bearing on the Federal Reserve's next policy move.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

China factory gate prices hit 26-year high in October

China’s factory gate prices surged to a 26-year high in October amid a power crisis, according to figures released on Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics. Producer price inflation rose from 10.7% year-on-year in September to 13.5%, versus expectations for 12.3%. Meanwhile, consumer price inflation rose to a 13-month...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's factory inflation hits 26-year high as power crunch bites

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's factory gate inflation hit a 26-year high in October as coal prices soared amid a power crunch in the country's industrial heartland, further squeezing profit margins for producers and heightening stagflation concerns. The producer price index (PPI) climbed 13.5% from a year earlier, faster...
BUSINESS
YourErie

US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September […]
BUSINESS
KTLA

U.S. consumer prices soar amid highest inflation rate since 1990

A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest inflation rate since 1990, the Labor Department said Wednesday. From September […]
BUSINESS
AFP

China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. Beyond the real estate crisis, a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy had been anticipated by many economists as the Chinese government, which is anxious to reduce debt, slows down investments by local authorities and tightens conditions for bank loans.
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

