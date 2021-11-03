CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrangle over who pays for NHS workforce plans risks undermining care, Treasury told

By Shaun Lintern
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

A tussle between the Treasury , NHS England and the health department over how to pay for the government’s promises to increase the NHS workforce has sparked fears hospitals might be landed with the bill.

The lack of clarity over who is going to pay for plans to expand the numbers of nurses, doctors and other staff in the NHS has left at least £1.7 billion of funding in doubt.

In his budget at the end of October, Chancellor Rishi Sunak failed to outline any spending plans for Health Education England, the £5 billion body that trains nurses, doctors and clinical staff to work in the NHS.

Now NHS bosses have written to the Treasury warning that hospitals must not be left to shoulder the cost if money isn’t found.

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers and who speaks for hospitals on workforce issues, told The Independent : “The budget was oblique. It swerved the question of what the funding settlement was and we can't afford to do that.

“We have to hope that no one would consider reducing the budget for Health Education England. Because what they do is central to our ability to recruit and retain people over this next three to five years. To interfere with those budgets either passes cost on to trusts or frankly makes the NHS a less attractive place to work.”

He warned: “If the assumption is that somehow individual employers can absorb these costs then that is just fantasy. As we emerge from the pandemic and the priority is addressing the backlog they don't have that sort of headroom.”

Health Education England was given a one-off 14 per cent increase in spending in 2021-22 with £570 million to pay for government projects such as delivering 50,000 extra nurses, increases in GP numbers, as well as boosting staffing levels in other areas such as physiotherapy and mental health.

But there has been no agreement yet as to where the extra funding for HEE, which could be at least £1.7 billion, will come from. The Treasury has given NHS England an extra £6 billion and real-terms increases in spending of 3.8 per cent a year to 2025.

In a letter to the Chancellor, seen by The Independent , Mr Mortimer said this was an area of “unfinished business” adding there was “mounting concern amongst NHS leaders” about what he said was a “deliberately obtuse” budget for NHS workforce plans.

He added that while the government’s plans to boost medical school places, expanding degree nursing apprenticeships and recruiting more nurses was welcome it “now seems increasingly likely that the government is unwilling to properly pay for these steps and is expecting NHS budgets to support these significant and extensive interventions. This will lead to intolerable choices.”

“If we are forced to absorb the additional expenditure required for training and education budgets to help the NHS meet the government’s manifesto commitments on staffing levels, then something will have to give elsewhere and that inevitably means patient care will be affected.”

Health committee chair Jeremy Hunt put health secretary Sajid Javid under significant pressure over workforce planning during an evidence session this week.

Mr Hunt said on Wednesday that he was “still not convinced there is any kind of workforce plan to go alongside the big ambitions to reduce the backlog.”

He said there was no way to know if the NHS had the right numbers of staff if the government would not publish its internal projections or settle the question of funding for Health Education England.

Mr Hunt said his sense was that the Treasury was “blocking” the health secretary from making significant changes and he warned: “I remain convinced that staffing shortfalls are the biggest risk to patient safety at the moment.”

Mr Javid said an NHS workforce plan would be published in the spring and he was willing to consider publishing projections regularly.

Mr Hunt has indicated he will table an amendment to the Health and Care Bill going through Parliament to try and force that to be put in place.

Calum Pallister, director of finance at Health Education England said only that HEE’s budget was “still being discussed” but that the Department of Health and Social Care had indicated it grow year on year.

A spokesperson for the DHSC said: “The government is providing hundreds of millions of pounds in additional funding over the spending review period.

“This investment will contribute towards the training of some of the biggest undergraduate intakes of medical students and nurses, continuing to support a strong workforce and delivering the government’s existing commitments for 50,000 more nurses and 50 million more primary care appointments.”

The Independent

Covid news - live: Get ready for plan B now, scientists urge as hospital admissions in England at 8-month high

Start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic coronavirus measures, scientists on the Sage committee have told ministers – arguing that vaccine passports, home-working guidance and masks would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” in the future.As newly-published minutes from a meeting of the group last week revealed the scientists’ warning, politicians and health leaders across the country told The Independent that the government should act immediately in introducing its “Plan B” to prevent the NHS being further overwhelmed, with one urging Boris Johnson to “act now, rather than later”.It came as official figures showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

11,600 people caught Covid in hospital and died

More than 11,000 people who died from Covid probably caught the deadly virus while in hospital for other reasons, it has emerged.Freedom of information requests to NHS trusts across England has revealed as many as one in eight people who have died in hospital from coronavirus during the pandemic actually arrived free of the virus.An investigation by the Daily Telegraph has revealed 11,688 people are listed by the NHS as either probably or definitely catching the virus which killed them while in hospital. Probable cases are those who tested positive at least eight days after admission, while definite cases require...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ministers warned imposing Covid vaccinations on NHS staff could trigger safety crisis

Minsters could trigger a workforce exodus in the health service by imposing mandatory vaccinations on NHS staff, health bosses have warned.Health secretary Sajid Javid said last week he is “leaning towards” making a Covid jab a condition of employment for NHS staff after a similar measure was brought in for staff working in care homes.Around 100,000 staff in the health service are yet to have a Covid vaccination and an announcement by ministers could come within days. The NHS in the UK employs about 1.4 million full-time staff and hospitals are already in the grip of an NHS workforce crisis.NHS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt warns NHS spending ‘will unravel’ without workforce plan

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has warned extra funding for the NHS “will unravel quickly” without the extra doctors and nurses needed.The health committee chair said today that the lack of any mention of workforce training budgets in the Chancellor’s speech on Wednesday was “the big gap” in news for the NHS.Before the budget, Mr Hunt, who served as health secretary for six years and who has accepted he did not do enough to increase staffing levels in the NHS, said a workforce plan for the NHS was needed.In the budget documents, released after the Chancellor Rishi Sunak had finished...
HEALTH
The Independent

Serious mistakes hidden by scandal-hit maternity trust

Serious mistakes in the care of mothers and babies at a scandal-hit NHS hospital were kept hidden from regulators and senior health bosses.A new inquiry into poor maternity care at Nottingham University Hospitals Trust, one of the largest in England, has now started its work and it will investigate how mistakes were incorrectly downgraded in a way that meant the trust avoided scrutiny.This is thought to include baby deaths, stillbirths and children suffering brain damage during birth.It meant incidents were not reported to NHS England or local health bosses and gave the impression there were fewer mistakes happening on the...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Covid in Wales: No compulsory jabs plans for NHS staff

There is "no need" for compulsory Covid jabs for health or social care staff in Wales, Welsh ministers have said. The UK government has confirmed it will require frontline health staff in England to be fully vaccinated. Care home workers in England have until Thursday to get double jabbed. But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
gponline.com

NHS diagnostics overhaul wasted without adequate workforce plan, BMA warns

NHS diagnostics services will be digitalised to improve the way tests, images and results can be shared across computer systems in hospitals, labs and GP surgeries, the government announced this week. A new tool to help GPs choose the most suitable scan for their patient based on symptoms and medical...
HEALTH
Nursing Times

Current nursing workforce issues ‘risk another major care scandal’

Failure to value the role of the registered nurse means another major patient care scandal could be on the horizon, a leading nurse academic has warned. Speaking at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit today, Professor Alison Leary reiterated her concerns about nursing becoming “deprofessionalised”. She said there was a “massive...
HEALTH
The Independent

NHS to lose tens of thousands of staff over mandatory Covid vaccines

Mandatory Covid-19 vaccines could drive out tens of thousands of NHS staff leading to pressure on services, the government has admitted.A government analysis has predicted 73,000 NHS workers, and 35,000 care workers, will not have had their Covid-19 jab by the time mandatory vaccines come into force on 1 April next year. It has warned, “any reduction in the numbers of health and social care staff may lead to reduced or delayed services. The health system is currently stretched with an elective waiting list of 5.72 million and high levels of vacancies.”“If a proportion of staff decides to leave...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

NHS primary care is close to collapse

I am writing in response to the article by an anonymous NHS consultant (We aren’t yet into winter but pressure on the NHS is already unsustainable, 29 October). The view from primary care is equally grim, with a chronic shortage of social care beds causing delayed hospital discharges, long waits in A&E, and paramedic crews queueing for hours before they can hand their patients over to hospital staff. The end result is exceptional pressure on the ambulance service.
HEALTH SERVICES
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Herd Immunity In UK: New Data Is Out

The discussions about the immunity following Covid 19 continue, and the debate whether natural immunity is better than the one given by the vaccines is also under the spotlight for a really long time now. The Wall Street Journal notes that the UK was basically an experiment that has been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
