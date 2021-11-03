CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

COVID-19 hospitalizations spike in Colorado

 7 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest peak since last December, according to state data.

As of Wednesday, the state had nearly 1,254 hospitalizations, with 80% made up of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, according to the Colorado health department’s data dashboard . That state data indicates that 30% of state hospital facilities are anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis issued two executive orders on Sunday in response to the state’s hospitalization increase — one calling for additional National Guard resources and another ordering hospitals and emergency departments to transfer or stop admitting new patients due to the lack of hospital beds.

From Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, one in every 281 people in Colorado was diagnosed with COVID-19, making it the ninth-highest rate among states of new cases per 100,000 residents, according to AP data.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from nearly 2,254 new cases per day in late October to 2,899 new cases per day as of Monday.

When Colorado hit its previous peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations last winter, the state reported on Nov. 13, 2020, that 85% of acute care beds were filled, leaving 1,372 remaining beds. But as of Tuesday, the state reported 90% of acute care beds filled with only 895 beds available.

Related
KREX

MCPH Urges Additional Precautions as Holiday Gatherings Approach

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Mesa County has seen a recent substantial increase in COVID-19 cases. This is in addition to the high transmission rate the county has experienced over the past month. In one week (Oct. 26 to Nov. 3, 2021), Mesa County’s positivity rate jumped from 7.5% to 8.7%.  Many Colorado hospitals are full […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

As cities grow, wastewater recycling gets another look

DENVER (AP) — Around the U.S., cities are increasingly warming to an idea that once induced gags: Sterilize wastewater from toilets, sinks, and factories, and eventually pipe it back into homes and businesses as tap water. In the Los Angeles area, plans to recycle wastewater for drinking are moving along with little fanfare just two […]
DENVER, CO
KREX

Delta County COVID-19 Update

DELTA, Colo. — COVID-19 is not letting up in Delta County, or in our neighboring counties.   From Tuesday, November 2, 2021, through today, Delta County has seen 149 new cases for a total of 4246.  Delta County’s positivity rate sits at 13.5 %. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 4 additional deaths in the […]
DELTA COUNTY, CO
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

