CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Frozen shrimp recalled due to possible listeria contamination

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kylee Bond
WATE
WATE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39TZuv_0clXpxF500

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Grocery stores across the Gulf Coast are pulling a specific brand of frozen shrimp off the shelves after a recall was issued over possible listeria contamination.

Southeastern Grocers issued a recall Tuesday on its 16-ounce bag (16-20 count) of Fisherman’s Wharf brand frozen jumbo cooked shrimp (UPC: 2114003262). The product has a best-by date of April 5, 2023.

These items are being recalled from TN, KY Kroger stores

The recall was issued because of the detection of possible listeria, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. Listeria infections can also cause flu-like symptoms and even miscarriages and stillborns in pregnant women.

The product was sold in all Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarkets stores. The sale of the product has been prohibited while the Food and Drug Administration investigates the source of the problem.

Walmart says recalled product linked to deadly infection was sold at stores in 18 states

SEG said customers should throw the shrimp away or return it to any store for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recall should contact Southeastern Grocers toll-free at (844) 745-0463, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

Related
FIRST For Women

Why You Should Stop Reheating Your Coffee in the Microwave ASAP

Slowly sipping on a cup of coffee is one of life’s simple pleasures. Nothing beats that warmth, comfort, and energy boost it gives you as you dive into your to-do list for the day… that is, until it gets cold. If you’re the kind of person who gets intensely focused on something, chances are you forget about your drink until it cools down and you need to make a trip to the microwave. Unfortunately, reheating coffee in the microwave has some serious downsides.
womansday.com

Two Blood Pressure Medications Are Being Recalled Over Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredients

Two potentially lifesaving blood-pressure drugs could be causing more harm than good, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lupin Pharmaceuticals announced a voluntary recall of all of its Irbesartan tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, many of which could contain high levels of a cancer-causing impurity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
92.9 WTUG

Warning: Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Listeria#Shrimp#Harveys Supermarkets#Elderly People#Food Drink#Southeastern Grocers#Fisherman S Wharf#Ky Kroger#Winn Dixie#Seg
shefinds

The Worst Condiment To Add To Your Eggs, According To Health Experts (It Causes An Inflamed Stomach!)

We all love a good brunch—and the foundation of many signature brunch dishes is eggs. Whether it’s an omelette, eggs benedict, or just a regular scramble, you can’t go wrong with them. Many people enjoy their egg dishes with spicy and savory condiments, but did you know that it could cause an inflamed stomach, or make it worse if you already have it?
HEALTH
Health

4 Foods That Cause Constipation, According to Experts

Unless you've been blessed with a perfectly regular digestive system regardless of what you eat, you probably know that what goes into your body has a huge impact on what comes out of it—and that it could exacerbate constipation. But before you start limiting your diet to water and prunes,...
HEALTH
Best Life

Major Grocery Stores Are Getting Rid of This Right Now

Grocery shopping hasn't exactly been easy over the last two years. The COVID pandemic not only made it harder for people to leave their homes and venture into crowded grocery stores, but it also contributed to massive shortages for a number of products, from various foods to household essentials like toilet paper. At the same time, some major grocery stores have also banded together to deliberately remove certain items from shelves amid controversy. Now, multiple retailers are getting rid of another staple in stores. Read on to find out what you might notice is missing during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

If You Notice This On an Avocado, Don't Eat It, Experts Say

There are few better feelings in the kitchen than when you slice an avocado open to find a ripe, green specimen. Conversely, when you cut one open only to discover that the fruit is already past its prime, the disappointment is all too real. But experts say there's an even more important reason not to pick the wrong avocados: when they ultimately go rancid, they can be downright dangerous for your health. Read on to learn how to spot a spoiled avocado to slash your risk of a problem.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE
Southern Bite

Easy Apple Crisp

While pumpkin and pumpkin spice both get a lot of airtime in the fall, a recent survey of my readers easily showed apples are the real star of fall desserts. That combined with a few recent requests from readers for my Apple Crisp recipe, means today is just about that… Apple Crisp.
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

Avoid Bland Scrambled Eggs With This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
Quina Baterna

Common types of food that cats should avoid

Many cat parents have had a moment during dinner when our furbabies give us the cutest begging face they can muster for a bite. While most of us are always on the hunt for the best cat food we can afford, there’s nothing wrong with a little human food now and then… except when it’s toxic to them.
advancedmixology.com

Painkiller Drink Recipe

The Painkiller Drink is a fruity alcoholic cocktail that was first mixed in the 1970s. The cocktail is made with pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut cream, and rum. It's perfect for those who like their drinks on the sweeter side. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 2 oz. Pusser’s rum. 4 oz....
DRINKS
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
foodcontessa.com

Quick Pineapple Pie (5-Minutes Recipe)

This is an easy and quick pineapple pie recipe that just takes around five minutes to make and just needs five ingredients. Rich, creamy, and fruity. Sounds perfect, right? Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:. 20 ounce (1 can) crushed pineapple (do not drain) 4 ounce (2 packages) vanilla...
RECIPES
EatThis

Costco Shoppers Are Already Raving About These 7 Holiday Groceries

If you can already smell your holiday cooking and you're starting to plan your gift list for loves ones, it definitely won't hurt to think ahead this year (read up on the 5 Huge New Shortages Shoppers Are Sharing This Week). Costco members are here to help you brainstorm for the season, tipping you off to some fun, festive finds that would make clever gifts or a special addition to your own bar or spread this year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
THV11

When will the food shortages end at grocery stores?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Have you noticed empty shelves at your grocery store? It's not anything like we saw last year with toilet paper, but not everything is fully stocked. Shelves look full, but it's specific brands that people are having a hard time finding. "There's a certain brand of...
countryliving.com

Classic Chicken Pot Pie

Topped with a golden, flaky crust and oozing creamy chicken and veggies, a scoop of this this pot pie on a cold day is pure heaven. This recipe originally appeared in Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking. For Filling:. 4 tbsp. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter. medium-size sweet onion, diced. cloves...
RECIPES
WATE

WATE

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy