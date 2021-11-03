Annual Veterans Day Parade to kick off in downtown Bristol Nov. 6
(WJHL) — Bristol's Fraternal, Veterans & Civic Council announced its annual Veterans Day Parade that will launch from downtown Bristol on Saturday, Nov. 6.
A release from the group said that those interested in participating should arrive at Morrison Boulevard by 9 a.m. that morning.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m., with a traditional veterans ceremony to follow at the Bristol War Memorial on Cumberland Street.
For more information, call Richard Ball at 276-466-4009.
