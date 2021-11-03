LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Tests Positive For COVID-19

(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is testing positive for COVID-19. The mayor’s office says he’s feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. Garcetti is in Glasgow, Scotland at the United Nations Climate Change Conference. His office says he tested negative just yesterday morning. Several self-administered nasal swab tests were negative, but a PCR test is now positive. The mayor was fully vaccinated some time ago with two Moderna shots. He tells KABC-TV he might have a breakthrough case or a false positive. While at the conference, Garcetti has come into contact with many world leaders. Reports indicate he has been in close contact with current London Mayor Sadiq Kahn and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Garcetti is awaiting U.S. Senate confirmation to be President Biden’s ambassador to India. The mayor says he’ll have to stay in Scotland for ten days if the positive test is confirmed.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO