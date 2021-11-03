CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Lita Martinez
Laist.com
 7 days ago

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tested positive today...

KTLA

Newsom to speak at conference on Tuesday, ending governor’s rare hiatus from public view

With pressure mounting following a nearly two-week absence from public life, California Gov. Gavin Newsom planned to speak at an economic conference on Tuesday – his first public appearance since abruptly canceling a trip to an international climate conference for unspecified family obligations. Newsom has been out of public sight since receiving a coronavirus vaccine […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Daily News

Mayor Garcetti experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms while quarantined in Scotland

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti is experiencing mild symptoms on Thursday, Nov. 4, his office said, after testing positive for COVID-19 while in Glasgow, Scotland, for the United Nations Climate Change Conference. In accordance with the UN’s guidelines for the conference, Garcetti conducted self-administered nasal swab tests frequently throughout...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

LA Mayor Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Scotland

(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is testing positive for COVID-19. The mayor’s office says he’s feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. Garcetti is in Glasgow, Scotland at the United Nations Climate Change Conference. His office says he tested negative just yesterday morning. Several self-administered nasal swab tests were negative, but a PCR test is now positive. The mayor was fully vaccinated some time ago with two Moderna shots. He tells KABC-TV he might have a breakthrough case or a false positive. While at the conference, Garcetti has come into contact with many world leaders. Reports indicate he has been in close contact with current London Mayor Sadiq Kahn and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Garcetti is awaiting U.S. Senate confirmation to be President Biden’s ambassador to India. The mayor says he’ll have to stay in Scotland for ten days if the positive test is confirmed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Morning Brief: Proof Of Vax, Kids Sports, And Asian Hip-Hop

Good morning, L.A. It's Nov. 8. If you haven't figured out the best way to keep your vax card on you, today's the...
LA Approves Homeless Outreach Teams To Carry Out Street Engagement Strategy

The L.A. City Council voted Friday to fund five new homeless outreach teams for three months and to hire 15 outreach coordinators in each council district for the next six months.
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Laist.com

Exposition Park Stays In CD 9 As LA City Council Moves Forward With ‘Hybrid’ Redistricting Plan

The L.A. City Council on Tuesday voted to advance a proposed redistricting plan, dubbed the "hybrid" map, on the way to drawing new political boundaries that will influence power and politics in the city for the next 10 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Morning Brief: Vaccinated Police, Couch Surfing, And Plant-Based Meat

Good morning, L.A. It's Nov. 10. Law enforcement spends a lot of time interacting with the public. So when it comes to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

