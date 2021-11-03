CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

U.N. launches fund to foster cheaper loans, green development for Africa

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tD0wj_0clXofLm00

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The United Nations on Wednesday launched a new finance mechanism aimed at saving African governments $11 billion in borrowing costs in the next five years, while fostering greener investments and sustainable development.

The U.N. Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) launched the Liquidity and Sustainability Facility (LSF) at COP26, the global climate conference underway in Glasgow, Scotland.

International investors with portfolios containing African government bonds will be able to approach the LSF for short-term loans, known as repos, using the bonds as collateral, enhancing investors’ ability to turn those bonds into cash at short notice, known as liquidity.

This would make the bonds less risky and therefore more attractive to a wider range of investors. African governments would then benefit from more demand and enhanced liquidity for their bonds, as well as cheaper financing costs.

The LSF said it could potentially save African governments up to $11 billion in borrowing costs over the next five years.

“Developed countries have long enjoyed the existence of large repo markets for their government bonds, facilitating the creation of stable and additional funding sources,” said Egypt Finance Minister Mohamed Maait.

“With the LSF, our aim is to be able to provide the same sort of liquidity-supportive environment to African governments and private investors alike.”

The LSF will raise money from institutions to fund the loans. For instance, its first transaction is expected to be announced in the first quarter of next year, worth $200 million and funded by the African Export-Import Bank.

After that, it expects to raise the equivalent of $3 billion in the International Monetary Fund’s unit of exchange, Special Drawing Rights, from developed countries, and could hit $30 billion overall eventually, the LSF said.

It will look to incentivise green- or development-linked investments such as green bonds or bonds linked to sustainable development by offering better terms for its loans when they are backed by these kinds of instruments, David Escoffier, LSF board director, said.

This will incentivise investors to buy them and, in turn, African governments to issue them, he added.

Comments / 0

Related
raleighnews.net

Nigeria Launches Africa's First Digital Currency

ABUJA - Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, has launched the continent's first digital currency, the e-Naira. The launch also ranks Nigeria among very few nations in the world to adopt the electronic money system which leaders hope will help boost the country's GDP and fight inflation. The official launch of the...
AFRICA
thepaypers.com

Barko, Temenos to launch a digital bank in South Africa

Banking software company Temenos has announced that microfinance company Barko plans to enter the retail banking market in South Africa with a new digital bank. The digital bank is to be built on Temenos Transact and powered by The Temenos Banking Cloud. Barko will leverage the full front-to-back services, giving the new bank total control to create banking products that are easy to consume, configure, and integrate with external applications. With Temenos, Barko aims to disrupt the banking status quo with more accessible and affordable banking to advance the financial wellbeing of millions of South Africans underserved by traditional banks. The investment in Temenos’ Open Banking platform will enable Barko to launch new banking products, from deposit and savings accounts to credit and loans.
ECONOMY
cgiar.org

AICRRA-Ghana launch: Fostering partnerships for technology development

On 14–16 September, the Accelerating Impact of CGIAR Climate Research for Africa-Ghana Cluster (AICCRA) was launched at the Alisa Hotel, Accra, Ghana. The project aims to bridge the gap between research institutes that produce improved technologies and development organizations that promote improved technology adoption. The project, funded by the World...
AGRICULTURE
Shropshire Star

UK to provide £3bn to fund green technology in developing nations

Boris Johnson emphasised the importance of providing climate finance to the developing world. Britain is to provide £3 billion over five years to support the rollout of sustainable infrastructure and new green technology in developing countries. On the opening day of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, the Prime Minister emphasised...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U N#Government Bonds#Short Term Loans#Johannesburg#The United Nations#African#Uneca#Lsf#Egypt Finance
inavateonthenet.net

Key Digital launches Key Digital Africa

Key Digital, a developer and manufacturer of video processing and video signal distribution products, has announced the creation of Key Digital Africa, a partnership dedicated to the distribution of Key Digital products across the continent. The announcement was made by Dwayne Husbands, Key Digital vice president of global distribution sales,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
Country
Egypt
aithority.com

Spotlight on Infrastructure Development in Africa at Expo 2020

A two-day high-level conference that was aimed at showcasing and mobilising support for strategic continental infrastructure and energy projects in Africa was held at Expo 2020, in Dubai, convened by the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD (AUDA-NEPAD). The conference on Infrastructure Development in Africa at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
finextra.com

Atelier rewards property developers who go green with cheaper finance

Real estate lender Atelier is to price the interest on its loans according to the sustainability of developer-led projects. Developers who meet a series of tangible sustainability metrics - from the embedded carbon of the project to its calculated operational energy and potable water use - are rewarded with rebates that bring the net annual cost of their borrowing down as low as five percent.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Uber-rival Bolt sees Africa as growth market

STOCKHOLM/LISBON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bolt, a rival of Uber's (UBER.N) ride-sharing and food delivery business, plans to focus on Europe and Africa for now, Chief Executive Markus Villig said in an interview, brushing aside the prospect of any possible expansion in the United States. The Estonian startup, which also...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cop26 draft outcome urges countries to ‘revisit and strengthen’ efforts to limit global heating to 1.5C

A draft “cover decision” setting out the potential outcome from the Cop26 climate summit has been published, urging countries to “revisit and strengthen” their pledges again next year.Climate pledges for 2030 should be discussed again by the end of next year, the document says, to try to give the world a better chance of limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, the aspiration of the Paris Agreement.It says that meeting the 1.5C aspiration needs meaningful and effective action in “this critical decade”.The first iteration of the draft comes after a stark analysis published on Tuesday warned that even...
ENVIRONMENT
ihsmarkit.com

Asian Development Bank wins $690 million in funding for ASEAN green recovery, coal phaseout

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said it secured fresh funding to develop post-pandemic green infrastructure projects and expedite the phaseout of coal power in Southeast Asia. Four donor countries and organizations pledged $665 million to ADB's Green Recovery Platform (GRP), according to the Manila-based development bank. Also, Japan committed $25...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
caribbeantoday.com

Guyana Defends Using Chinese Loans for Development Projects

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The Guyana government has defended its decision to seek funding from China for projects here, saying that Beijing makes “softer” loans available than other countries. “We made it clear to everyone. No financing from anybody comes with political strings but Chinese financing has been readily available to...
WORLD
The Independent

Companies that do not go green ‘will become collateral damage of net zero’

Companies that are not able to ditch their fossil fuel habits do not have a future, a former energy minister has said.Greg Barker, who is now the chairman of aluminium giant EN+, said companies that fall behind in the race to net zero would see their business models challenged.“The idea that there won’t be any collateral damage in the economy is for the birds,” Lord Barker said on the sidelines of the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.“If you are a high fossil fuel-dependent business with no real way of kicking that fossil fuel dependency, you don’t have a future.”He said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

US and China unveil emissions deal in bid to save UN climate talks

GLASGOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The United States and China, the world's two largest emitters of carbon dioxide, unveiled a deal to ramp up cooperation tackling climate change, including by cutting methane emissions, phasing out coal consumption and protecting forests. The framework agreement was announced by U.S. climate envoy John...
U.S. POLITICS
zycrypto.com

TRON Launches $1,111,111,111 Ecosystem Fund To Entice Developers To Its Network

Tron has introduced a new ecosystem fund aimed at enticing developers to its network in hopes of enlarging and refining its growing ecosystem. As per the announcement, TRON now has a new $1,111,111,111 ecosystem fund created to deliver better tools for developers that will allow them to leverage resources within its ecosystem. In addition, this fund hopes to attract more projects and protocols to the TRON network through its upcoming incentives.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy