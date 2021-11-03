Smartmatic is now suing Newsmax and OAN for 'disinformation campaign'

The founder of Acronym, a startup best-known for funding a company that went on to disastrously screw up the 2020 Iowa caucuses, is remaking herself as a fighter against disinformation, according to an Axios report from earlier this week. Tara McGowan does, to be fair, have some experience in the politically-motivated, ultra-partisan news space—but it’s on the wrong side. Acronym founded a news outlet, Courier Newsroom, which solely produced news favorable to Democratic candidates and elected officials, an unusual blend of newsroom and political action committee that might, in less polite company, be termed propaganda. (Courier disputes that characterization, and Acronym said it divested all ownership stake in Courier in April 2021.) Acronym then downplayed its deep ties to Shadow Inc., the company that messed up the Iowa caucuses; a VICE investigation found that the two companies were in fact intimately entwined from the start, according to a business plan we obtained.

