Smartmatic is now suing Newsmax and OAN for 'disinformation campaign'

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmartmatic, the voting technology company that is suing Fox News, some of its hosts and pro-Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell for defamation, is now adding Newsmax and One America News Network to the list of defendants. Smartmatic's lawyers filed defamation suits against the two hard-right TV networks...

Ars Technica

Smartmatic sues OANN, Newsmax over claims it rigged voting machines for Biden

Voting machine maker Smartmatic yesterday filed lawsuits against Newsmax and the owner of One America News Network (OANN), claiming the conservative news organizations conducted a "disinformation campaign against Smartmatic" and "acted with actual malice and ill will" by falsely claiming "that Smartmatic fixed, rigged, and stole the 2020 US election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Voting technology firm Smartmatic sues Newsmax and One America News, alleging defamation

The voting technology firm Smartmatic filed lawsuits against Newsmax and the parent company of One America News, alleging that the right-wing outlets knowingly spread disinformation during the 2020 U.S. presidential election and defamed the company by telling viewers, without evidence, that its technology was used to steal votes from then-President Donald Trump.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Smartmatic is suing right-wing media outlets Newsmax and OAN for defamation over election conspiracy theories

Smartmatic is suing Newsmax and One America News over election conspiracy theories. It alleges the two right-wing networks defamed them by pushing false claims that it rigged 2020 election results. The company joins Dominion, a rival company also targeted by conspiracy theorists, in filing defamation lawsuits. Smartmatic filed lawsuits against...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Law & Crime

Smartmatic Adds to Mountain of Litigation Against Right-Wing Cable News Networks, Sues One America News and Newsmax for Defamation

Two more shoes have dropped in voting machine giant Smartmatic’s legal offensive against television broadcasters and talking heads of the political right. Smartmatic sued One America News and Newsmax for defamation on Wednesday, more than half a year after filing a multi-billion dollar civil action against Fox News, Rudy Giuliani, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, Jeanine Pirro and Sidney Powell.
LAW
Rudy Giuliani
Joe Biden
blogforarizona.net

Smartmatic Closes The Circle By Suing Newsmax And OAN, After Having Already Sued Fox News

Voting technology company Smartmatic on Wednesday sued fascist propaganda television networks One America News and Newsmax, saying they must be held accountable for spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Reuters reports, Newsmax, One America News sued by voting technology firm Smartmatic:. In separate lawsuits, Smartmatic accused OAN...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Voting Technology Company Smartmatic Files Separate Defamation Lawsuits Against Newsmax and OANN

Election and voting technology company Smartmatic announced Wednesday that it has filed separate defamation lawsuits against Newsmax Media, as well as Herring Networks, parent company of One America News Network. Smartmatic says it is seeking “actual and punitive damages as a result of the disinformation campaigns conducted by Newsmax and OANN against Smartmatic” following the 2020 presidential election. The complaints were filed in Superior Court of the State of Delaware and the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for Newsmax and OANN, respectively.
LAW
Times of San Diego

In Latest Suit, Smartmatic Says OAN Lies about Election Fraud Cost it $2 Billion

Voting technology company Smartmatic on Wednesday sued San Diego-based One America News for libel and slander, alleging valuation losses exceeding $2 billion. Smartmatic’s complaint against OAN — the right-wing TV network competing with Fox News — was posted late Wednesday to the court’s docket. The case is in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Shore News Network

Democrats To Subpoena Oil Companies Over Alleged Disinformation Campaigns

House Democrats plan to subpoena six fossil fuel industry entities for documents the corporations and groups failed to provide prior to a “Big Oil” hearing last month. “I tried very hard to obtain this information voluntarily, but the oil companies employed the same tactics they used for decades on climate policy — delay and obstruction,” House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney remarked at the end of the Oct. 28 hearing. “Well, that ends today.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
