Fans of late hip-hop iconsDMX and Juice WRLD will be excited to know that documentaries featuring both artists will be available to stream sooner rather than later. In a new trailer for HBO's upcoming series Music Box, created by The Ringer founder Bill Simmons, it was revealed that DMX: Don't Try To Understand and Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss are completed and slated to come out within the next six weeks.

