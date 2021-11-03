CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Cramer Talks With GoodRX CEO

By Frank Hartzell
 7 days ago
GoodRX Holdings (GDRX) - Get GoodRx Holdings Inc. Report, which helps consumers find discounts on prescription drugs, is set to report financial results Nov. 10.

The company is expected to report a profit of 9 cents a share on sales of $190 million.

In August, shortly after its last financial results, Real Money's Tim Collins walked readers through an options trade on the company. "Subscription revenue is only one way the company makes money, but I like the consistency subscriptions provide. The company also makes flat fees from transaction revenue, pharma manufacturers, and via telehealth. These are the big growers

Doug Hirsch, co-founder and co-CEO of GoodRx Holdings GDRX told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the Mad Money TV show how the company provides consumers big discounts on prescription drugs.

Hirsch told Cramer the company has amassed more than a million subscribers across its subscription offerings, while expressing confidence about future growth for the programs. The company offers a free website that explains how drug prices vary, a mobile app and online telemedicine. The company provides discount coupons consumers can use to buy prescription drugs.

In the complicated world of healthcare, GoodRx helps Americans make sense of all the information out there, Hirsch told Cramer. GoodRx, which offers prescription drug coupons to customers, has two subscription programs: the four-year-old GoodRx Gold and the Kroger Rx Savings Club, which was launched in 2018.

The average consumer takes several weeks to get in to see the doctor, Hirsch told Cramer. GoodRx offers same-day appointments with an online healthcare provider, starting at $19.

The company is also partnered with all of the major U.S. pharmacies, as well retailers like Walmart WMT to help generate value for consumers.

Since 2011, GoodRx estimates it has helped more than 18 million people pay for a prescription they otherwise wouldn't have been able to afford.

GoodRx was founded in September 2011 by Trevor Bezdek and former Facebook executives Hirsch and Scott Marlette. Bezdek and Hirsch are co-CEOs.

