Duo Busted After Burglarizing Area Elks Club, State Police Say

A pair of burglars took elaborate steps in an effort to pull off a heist of an area Elks Club in the Hudson Valley before they were busted red-handed, State Police said.

New York State Police troopers in Dutchess County responded to the Elks Club on Albany Post Road in Red Hook at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, where there was a burglary alarm activation.

Upon arrival, police said that troopers found the power and alarm lines cut, damage to the interior of the building, as well as damaged cash registers, lottery machines, safe, and a jukebox with the money emptied out.

The investigation by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and Red Hook Police Department led police to Columbia County resident Scott Hapeman, age 50, of Greenport, who was located with burglar tools and the stolen money still inside the Elks Club at the time of their arrival.

Brad Hapeman, age 48, also of Greenport, was located near the club and taken into custody without incident.

Scott Hapeman was charged with:

Third-degree burglary;

Two counts of criminal mischief;

Grand larceny;

Possession of burglar tools.

Brad Hapeman was charged with third-degree burglary.

Both men were arraigned in the Town of Red Hook Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

