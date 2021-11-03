CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan Group Backs Down From Fight Over Casa Bonita Sale

By Zuri Anderson
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A group dedicated to a beloved Colorado restaurant is now withdrawing their objection to its purchase by the creators of South Park .

"Save Casa Bonita" originally filed the objection in bankruptcy court in October, expressing their intent to purchase the iconic restaurant for $3.5 million. FOX 31 obtained some court filings and revealed the withdrawal Tuesday (November 2):

"After fully assessing the parties’ positions and facts of this case, and upon the agreement of the parties, Save Casa hereby withdraws the Objection to the Motion. Pursuant to an agreement of the parties, the Buyer and the Debtor do not object to this Withdrawal," according to the documents.

Summit Family Restaurants, the owners of Casa Bonita entered a purchase agreement back in September with Trey Stone and Matt Parker , the minds behind South Park. The parties agreed on a $3.1 million sale of the decades-old restaurant.

Casa Bonita permanently closed in March 2020, Summit citing struggles related to the coronavirus pandemic. The owners also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April this year.

When the restaurant was open, it was featured on a 2003 episode of the hit adult comedy series. This episode sprung Casa Bonita's popularity beyond the Centennial State's loyal patrons.

Save Casa Bonita founder Andrew Novick also made a statement on the objection withdrawal:

“We just want to be those folks who save it. 'South Park' obviously has a lot of history with it because they had an episode about it, but we’re the locals, we’re the voice of the community, we have thousands of supporters so we don’t want to see it become a 'South Park' joke or 'South Park' fun land.”

