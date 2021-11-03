CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Side Season 2: Watch Trailer for MIA Comedy's Return via HBO Max

It is, finally, just about time to return to Chicago’s South Side , and a trailer for the long-missing Comedy Central-turned-HBO Max series promises a bit of singing, some foot modeling and… a phony thermostat?

Returning with Season 2 on Thursday, Nov. 11 — more than two years after its freshman run ended — South Side follows two friends, Simon and Kareme (played by Kareme Young and Sultan Salahuddin), who just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world. But until they do, they’re stuck working at Rent-T-Own.

Shot on location in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, Season 2 of the single-cam comedy reintroduces the comedic exploits of these “adventure capitalists” while authentically showcasing the vibrant city life and dynamic cast of characters of the titular neighborhood.

The series also stars Bashir Salahuddin, Quincy Young, Chandra Russell, Zuri Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, while Season 2 features guest star appearances by Lil Rel Howery, Chance the Rapper, Deon Cole, Dreezy and Rhymefest, among others.

Are there any other “missing” TV shows you need found? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and you just might get a brand-new status update via Matt’s Inside Line .

