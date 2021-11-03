The Atlanta Braves are 2021 World Series Champions

HOUSTON, TX – The Atlanta Braves have won the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros.

Against all odds, Atlanta won game one 6-2 then the Astros tied the series by wining 7-2 in game two. The Braves then went on a two-game run beating the Houston 2-0 and 3-2 in games 3 and 4.

The Astros beat the Braves in game 5 on Halloween night 9-5 but then fell in Tuesday night 7-0.

The Braves were pretty much dismissed as contenders earlier in the season and now have won the World Series for the first time since 1995. Atlanta had been to 16 consecutive postseason which was the longest streak in the MLB without a championship.

Sports fans will remember this Braves team as one of the best late-season surges by any team.

The Astros have been to the series 3 times in the past 5 years and have been as dominant as any team in the sport but were rocked by sign stealing scandal in 2017.