Filling the gap between the GT and the pricey Shelby GT500, the Ford Mustang Mach 1 was a welcome addition to the Blue Oval's pony car range. At the heart of the Mach 1 is a brawny 5.0-liter V8 with 480 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque which pairs brilliantly with the available six-speed manual. While some Mach 1 customers recently received bad news related to a parts shortage, this is one car that's well worth the wait. To show us what the Mach 1 is capable of on the track, Sport Auto just shared a new video of the Mustang tearing up the Nurburgring. Considering this is a mid-range model, it put in a perfectly decent showing.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO