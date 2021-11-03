CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Texans to sign DE Chris Smith

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Houston Texans are adding veteran depth to their edge defense.

According to Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790, the Texans are signing former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith.

Smith played eight games for Las Vegas last year, recording five combined tackles, a tackle for loss, four quarterback hits, and 1.0 sack.

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Smith in Round 5 from Arkansas in 2014. Smith had one year with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017 before going to the Cleveland Browns from 2018-19.

The Texans traded defensive end Charles Omenihu to the San Francisco 49ers just before the trade deadline on Nov. 2. Houston’s leading sacker is second-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard with 7.0.

