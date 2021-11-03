Writing from the Periphery and Renewing the Center: An Interview with Valerie Miles

BORN IN BRISTOL, England, in 1921, the poet Peter Russell served with the British Army in India, Burma, and Malaya during World War II. After the war, he founded and edited the journal Nine (1949–’56), one of the outstanding literary reviews of that period. The journal was known for its substantial, often trenchant reviews as well as for its ambitious program of introducing readers to world literature through translations and essays. Russell also started Pound Press, which published books and pamphlets by Ezra Pound and others. In 1950, he edited and introduced the anthology An Examination of Ezra Pound, with essays by various authors, which helped reactivate interest in Pound’s work after a long period of neglect. From the early 1950s until 1963, Russell operated a used bookstore in London’s Soho; and from the mid-1960s until the early 1970s, he lived in Venice, where he visited with Pound regularly. In the mid- to late 1970s, he taught in British Columbia; was resident poet at Purdue University in Indiana; and was in Tehran, where he taught at the Imperial Iranian Academy of Philosophy at the time of the revolution of 1978–’79. Russell returned to Italy after that, living for many years in the countryside near Arezzo, where he wrote, studied, and published prolifically until he went blind toward the end of his life. He died in January 2003, in the Valdarno region of Tuscany, where he had been living for more than 20 years in an isolated old mill house, La Turbina.

