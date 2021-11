The Samsung Galaxy S22 series looks set to be unveiled in February 2022, when the company is expected to launch three flagship devices 一 the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 Plus, and S22. Each year, Samsung produces two variants of its premium phones 一 one with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset for the US market and another with an in-house Exynos processor for the rest of the world. It looks like things are going to change this time around as the Snapdragon Galaxy S22 series might be available in more markets.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO