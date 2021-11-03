Haunted Hurst returns

It’s not too late to get your scare on at NETHERWORLD Haunted House during its 25th Season of Screams! America’s favorite haunted house for over two decades is continuing the frightening fun for two more weekends in November. Both haunts, RISE OF THE NETHERSPAWN and RETURN TO PLANET X in 3D, will be open on Nov. 5-7 and Nov. 12-13. Very limited Timed-Entry Tickets and SpeedPasses are available for purchase and include both of NETHERWORLD’s cutting-edge attractions filled with mind-blowing special effects and animatronics, uniquely terrifying creatures, and access to the newly expanded midway area featuring nightmarish monsters, food truck-style snacks, photo ops, a foam zone, games, and more.
