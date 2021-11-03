CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Haunted Hurst returns

By Elphena Elsar
mercyhurst.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaunted Hurst is one of the many annual campus-wide traditions which was hosted this year by the Multicultural and Student Activities Council (MAC/SAC). The event began at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 and ran through until midnight. Dating back to 1994-1997, the Criminal Justice Club was the first to...

merciad.mercyhurst.edu

