Haunted Hurst returns

BERKELEY (KPIX) — Urban green spaces have become a vital lifeline where neighborhood gardeners can gather with each other and cultivate the earth. Now, a group of Berkeley neighbors are concerned that their long-time community garden may close if the property owner decides to sell the land for development. Now they’re mounting a campaign to try to save the garden for future generations. From the street it may look like an overgrown vacant lot, and that’s exactly what it was 17 years ago when a group of activists were looking for a place to create a community garden. Nora Shourd was...

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO