Facebook has been pioneering much of the virtual reality gaming market. After buying Oculus in 2014 for a measly two billion dollars, Facebook has been laser-focused on the market since. Pouring more money into new studios creating unique and interesting gameplay, Oculus hasn’t stopped pushing the technology even further. With exclusive releases like Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 and Rock Band VR, there’s already a healthy stream of content. Now, it seems that Oculus is pushing exclusives even further than before. This morning, Facebook announced one of the latest titles in development. Rockstar Games announced it will remake GTA San Andreas in VR for the Oculus Quest 2.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO