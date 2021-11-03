CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yelp is looking for the Top 100 places to eat

(NEXSTAR) — As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease across the country, and people return to in-person dining, Yelp wants to know where the best restaurants are.

Iconic Arkansas eatery Jones’s Bar-B-Q makes New York Times list of 50 best restaurants in the US

Yelp has opened its nominations for the Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. and Canada. While this is the review site’s ninth annual list, it is only the second year the community has been asked to submit nominations.

Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat covers a wide range of places to eat — from fine dining to food trucks, from recurring top spots to growing favorites like West Virginia’s Kelley Farm Kitchen , a women-owned and vegan restaurant that made their Top 100 debut at no.1 earlier this year .

Submit nominations at YelpTop100.com now through Sunday, Nov. 7. All restaurant nominations must have a Yelp business page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

