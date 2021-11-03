CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pentagon Estimates China Could Have Over 1,000 Nuclear Warheads By 2030

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago

The Pentagon is estimating that China is rapidly expanding its nuclear force beyond its previous predictions last year, the Associated Press reported.

The expansion could be an effort by Beijing to match or surpass the United States' global military power. The Pentagon estimated that China could increase it nuclear missile count to 700 within six years, with the possibility of 1,000 by 2030. As a result, China could be attempting to establish a nuclear triad, which consists of land, sea and air-based missiles.

"The PLA's evolving capabilities and concepts continue to strengthen [China's] ability to 'fight and win wars' against a 'strong enemy,'" the report by the Pentagon states, "a likely euphemism for the United States."

The report says that the U.S. is making little progress with its plans to counter China's expansion. The Biden administration is expected to continue its plan to expand its military presence in Australia, which includes giving the nation nuclear-powered submarines.

The report also does not collect any data or information beyond December 2020, meaning that General Mark Milley's concerns regarding Chinese hypersonic weapons are not included.

"We are witnessing one of the largest shifts in global and geostrategic power that the world has witnessed," Milley told the Aspen Security Forum.

For more reporting from the Associated Press, see below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lINe8_0clXktJs00

The report did not say how many weapons China has today, but a year ago the Pentagon said the number was in the "low 200s" and was likely to double by the end of this decade.

The United States, by comparison, has 3,750 nuclear weapons and has no plans to increase. As recently as 2003 the U.S. total was about 10,000. The Biden administration is undertaking a comprehensive review of its nuclear policy and has not said how that might be influenced by its China concerns.

The report does not suggest open conflict with China but it fits an emerging U.S. narrative of a People's Liberation Army, as China calls its military, intent on challenging the United States in all domains of warfare—air, land, sea, space and cyberspace. Against that backdrop, U.S. defense officials have said they are increasingly wary of China's intentions with regard to the status of Taiwan.

China's military modernization is proceeding on a wide front, but its nuclear advances are especially notable.

Wednesday's report only referred to the widely known fact that China had fielded the DF-17 medium-range ballistic missile, equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle designed to evade American missile defenses.

The Pentagon report said China is pursuing a network of overseas bases that "could interfere with" U.S. military operations and could support Chinese military operations against the United States. President Xi Jinping has said China plans to become a global military power by 2049.

The Pentagon's wide-ranging assessment of China's military strategy and force development is the latest in an annual series of reports to Congress and in some respects was more detailed than previous versions.

For example, it questioned China's compliance with international biological and chemical weapons agreements, citing studies conducted at military medical institutions that discussed identifying, testing and characterizing groups of "potent toxins" that have civilian as well as military uses.

The basis of the Pentagon's prediction that China will vastly increase its nuclear arsenal is not spelled out in Wednesday's report. A senior defense official who briefed reporters in advance of the report's public release, and thus spoke on condition of anonymity, said the forecast reflects several known developments, such as China's addition of a nuclear bomber capability, as well as public statements in Chinese official media that have made reference to China needing 1,000 nuclear weapons.

The report also asserted that China has begun construction of at least three new missile fields that "cumulatively contain hundreds" of underground silos from which ICBMs could be launched.

The report provided no details on the new missile fields, but private nuclear analysts have reported that satellite imagery shows what appear to be vast new missile silo fields under construction in north-central China. In an update published Tuesday, analysts Matt Korda and Hans Kristensen of the Federation of American Scientists said they have seen continued construction progress and have discovered "unique facilities that appear intended to support missile operations once the silo fields become operational."

One of those facilities, they said, is a complex in the mountains surrounded by what appear to be four tunnels into underground facilities. The tunnels are under construction and there are large amounts of excavated soil dumped nearby. This facility's function is unknown but "could potentially involve missile and/or warhead storage and management," the analysts said.

Other structures under construction may be technical service facilities and launch control centers, they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0DEP_0clXktJs00

Comments / 0

Related
realcleardefense.com

China Calls Biden’s Bluff on Taiwan

Less than a day after President Joe Biden said the United States would come to Taiwan's defense if China were to launch an attack on the territory, one of the Communist Party's leading propaganda organs is calling the president's bluff. The Global Times, a Communist Party mouthpiece closely tied to...
FOREIGN POLICY
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
hngn.com

China Constructs a Dummy of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier and Destroyer, Reportedly a Preparation for Possible Naval Clash

Chinese military personnel built models of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US vessels, probably for target practice. In a recently published article in MSN News, according to the USNI, a private, non-profit, professional military association, satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a "Ford-class" aircraft carrier currently being built for the US Navy, as well as the shapes of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers at a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Could the U.S. Lose a War With China Over Taiwan?

The era of U.S. military primacy is over. During a town hall last week, when asked whether America would defend Taiwan against a Chinese assault, President Joe Biden answered: “yes.” In response, China’s foreign ministry stated unambiguously that, to prevent the loss of Taiwan, Beijing is prepared to go to war. If China were to attack Taiwan, and the United States sent military forces to Taiwan’s defense, could the United States lose a war with China?
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Nuclear Triad#Nuclear Warfare#The Associated Press#Pla#Chinese#The Aspen Security Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
bostonnews.net

China slammed by US after Chinese convicted of spying

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. court has found a Chinese intelligence officer guilty for attempting to steal trade secrets from American aviation companies. Xu Yanjun was found guilty in U.S. federal courts of five counts involving economic espionage and stealing trade secrets. U.S. officials said Xu is a senior member of...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

US slaps sanctions on Cambodians over naval base

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on two Cambodian officials over a US-funded naval base that is increasingly being renovated for use by China, alleging corruption. The Treasury Department said it was freezing any US assets and criminalizing transactions with senior defense ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over the Ream Naval Base. The two and other Cambodian officials allegedly conspired to inflate costs at the base on the Gulf of Thailand and take the proceeds, the Treasury Department said. "The United States will not stand by while corrupt officials personally benefit at the expense of the Cambodian people," Andrea Gacki, who is in charge of sanctions at the Treasury Department, said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
631K+
Followers
68K+
Post
661M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy