Biden wants to cut methane emissions. But we need to get it out of the air, too.

By Rob Jackson and Daphne Wysham
SFGate
 7 days ago

Much of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, has been devoted to reducing methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that has caused a third of recent warming and is now a top priority for climate action. Last month, the United States and European Union announced a methane pledge to cut global...

TIME

COP26 Won’t Keep the World to 1.5°C. Have the Talks Failed?

During the first week here on the ground in Glasgow, it was easy for COP26 attendees to feel like they were suffering from announcement overload. One hour, a country would commit to cutting its methane emissions . Another hour, a head of government would promise to expedite its renewable energy generation. And so on and so forth.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

New emissions pledges barely affect global heating: UN

A flurry of emissions pledges around the COP26 climate summit will likely do little to slow global warming, the UN said Tuesday, calling on nations to sharply accelerate their greenhouse gas cuts this decade. The report highlights the challenges facing climate negotiations, given the yawning gap between the emissions cuts needed this decade to keep warming to 1.5C and the continuing increases in greenhouse gases pumped into the atmosphere.
ENVIRONMENT
Florida Phoenix

Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill isn’t just about roads and bridges—it also spends billions to address wildfire, drought, flooding and other effects from climate change, Interior Department officials said Wednesday. The $1.2 trillion measure, which is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature after the House cleared it last week, includes pay raises for wildland firefighters, funding […] The post Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

The new Global Methane Pledge can buy time while the world drastically reduces fossil fuel use

There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised. More than 100 countries agreed to cut their methane emissions 30% by 2030 under the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched by the U.S. and European Union. And major foundations and philanthropic groups pledged over US$325 million to help countries and industry dramatically reduce methane emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
Vishnuaravi

World leaders pledge to save forests, cut methane emissions.

Creator: JEFF J MITCHELL | Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images. See, the 26th Conference of Parties to the Climate Change Convention is going on this week at Glasgow in the United Kingdom and we shall focus on some of the important initiatives that have been taken up at COP26 and also discuss the key initiatives being taken up by India.
AFP

Good COP, bad COP: UN climate meet praised and panned

The COP26 climate talks resuming Monday have so far unfolded on parallel planes, with high-level announcements stage-managed by host country Britain during week one riding roughshod over a laborious UN process built on consensus among nearly 200 countries. A dizzying blitz of pledges to curb methane emissions, phase out coal-fired power, stop overseas fossil fuel financing, and halt deforestation would appear to have moved the dial towards the Paris Agreement's most ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. With a rise of 1.1C to date, storms, heatwaves and floods have become more frequent, intense and deadly. An International Energy Agency (IEA) tally of the commitments, along with one by India to boost renewables and reach net zero by 2070, found they would hold warming to 1.8C -- not good enough, but way better than the "catastrophic" 2.7C projected by the UN just last month.
ENVIRONMENT
OilPrice.com

Why Everyone Should Support Cutting Methane Emissions

After decades of discussing the negative impact of methane emissions on climate and the environment, COP26 in Glasgow appears to have finally triggered some meaningful action. In an expected but bold move, the US Biden Administration has unveiled a plan to slash methane emissions across the country. This move will focus on oil and gas wells, pipelines, and other infrastructure as part of a larger overall crackdown on climate change. The announcement of the U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Plan is expected to be a major part of the ongoing discussions at COP26, where Biden is trying to regain a global leadership position for the US. The methane reduction proposal is going to be one of the cornerstones of Biden’s overall pledge to cut greenhouse emissions by more than 50% by 2030, a pledge that continues to face strong opposition in Congress.
ENVIRONMENT
kunm.org

Advocates want stronger rules surrounding methane emissions in NM

Tackling methane emissions from the oil & gas industry has been at the forefront in the war on climate change in the state of New Mexico. Now, the Environmental Protection Agency has introduced new proposed rules to curb these emissions and other pollution from the industry. But, some advocates want...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Boston University

From Glasgow to Comm Ave: Cutting Methane Emissions

BU’s Nathan Phillips on whether UN climate summit pledge will prompt leaking gas line repairs in Boston and the United States. As Washington wrangles over climate change measures, the United Nations global climate summit in Glasgow, known as COP26, has notched a major accomplishment: a pledge to cut global methane emissions. As a greenhouse gas, methane is less common and shorter-lived than carbon dioxide, accounting for 10 percent of human-caused greenhouse emissions in the United States. But it is more potent at holding heat, warming the atmosphere 80 times faster than CO2.
BOSTON, MA
95.5 FM WIFC

‘Time has come’ for U.S. farms to cut methane emissions -Agriculture Secretary

(Reuters) – U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday “the time has come” for American farmers to slash their greenhouse gas emissions by taking advantage of newly announced incentives designed to fight climate change. Vilsack’s Agriculture Department this week unveiled a raft of incentive-based programs for farmers to reduce...
AGRICULTURE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Biden climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions: 'One of the most important things we can do'

The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. What You Need To Know. The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Scientist

COP26: 105 countries pledge to cut methane emissions by 30 per cent

More than 100 countries, including the US, Japan and Canada, have pledged to significantly cut emissions of methane, a short-lived but powerful greenhouse gas. The Global Methane Pledge announced today at COP26 in Glasgow, UK, commits signatories to reducing their overall emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, compared with 2020 levels. The US government also published a detailed blueprint of how it intends to meet the goal.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

White House in major push to cut methane emissions

Washington — The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was being announced Tuesday as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance...
POTUS

