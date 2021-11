A fierce competitor while on the court, and a shy and humble gentleman off one, this recent video of Rafael Nadal – one of the most recognised names in the world of tennis – is sure to melt your heart as he is caught hitting some shots with one of his fans, a 97-year -old man from Ukraine, Leonid Stanislavskyi, who holds the Guinness World Record of being the oldest tennis player and has been training hard ahead of the 2021 Super-Seniors World Championship due to be held in October in Mallorca, Spain.

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO