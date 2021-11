The pandemic has shone a spotlight on healthcare. As we look to the future, it’s interesting to analyze what has changed and identify new trends. The aging population is one of the most significant challenges for policymakers and healthcare providers. As life expectancy increases, the demand for elderly care services is rising. There are various options, but many people take the decision to become caregivers because they want to look after their loved ones and save money on care provision. Care homes, assisted living and home care services can be very expensive, and some families simply don’t have the funds needed. For those who provide care, it is possible to become a paid caregiver. This eases pressure on family finances, but there is still likely to be a gap between payments and a traditional income. As we look to a future where people will live longer, it’s essential to think about ways to make healthcare more affordable for seniors and support carers.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 7 DAYS AGO