Inspired by one-location, dialogue-driven movies such as “12 Angry Men” and “My Dinner With Andre,” Fran Kranz’s “Mass” is a drama set almost entirely in the conference room of a church. Two sets of parents have agreed to meet and the topic of conversation, which doesn’t reveal itself until a half-hour into the film, is a school shooting. A few years earlier, the son of one couple (played by Ann Down and Reed Birney) killed the son of the other couple (Martha Plimpton and Jason Isaacs).

MOVIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO