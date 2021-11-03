CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

For nations on the front lines of climate change, a fight for money - and how to spend it

By Steven Mufson, Brady Dennis and Jeff Stein
SFGate
 7 days ago

Six years ago, the Green Climate Fund was struggling to pull together its first list of projects before the start of a high-profile Paris climate summit. Created by the United Nations, its mission was to funnel money from wealthy nations to poorer ones to confront climate change. But debate among board...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Even at COP26, Democrats struggle to overcome Manchin’s stalling on climate

Last week, what with governors’ elections, Jan. 6 prosecutions and finagling over the Democrats’ Build Back Better agenda in Washington, one could almost forget that a major U.N. climate conference — the “last best hope” for the world to pull itself together and avoid catastrophic climate change — was happening across the Atlantic, in Glasgow, Scotland.
ADVOCACY
KESQ

The $3.50 go-anywhere ticket to fight climate change

You wake up in suburban Innsbruck, the snowcapped peaks of the Austrian Tyrol glistening in the distance. After breakfast you hop a tram to Innsbruck Hauptbahnhof, the city’s main railway station and climb aboard an Austrian Railways ÖBB Railjet bound for Vienna. After more than four hours crossing some of...
TRAFFIC
AOL Corp

Record-smashing climate change spending in budget framework

President Biden announced on Thursday that the newest version of the budget reconciliation package includes a record-smashing $555 billion over 10 years to address climate change, by far the largest investment in mitigating the climate crisis to date. The spending is designed to subsidize the transition from fossil fuels such...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Janet Yellen
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Britain invests in planting forests to fight climate change

In the race to reach carbon neutrality, the British government and other private stakeholders have set out on a daunting task: reforesting Great Britain by planting 5,000 acres of woodland over the next five years. The goal is to off-set Britain’s carbon emissions by using newly grown forests to capture carbon. Willem Marx reports as part of ‘Peril & Promise: The Challenge of Climate Change.’
ENVIRONMENT
finextra.com

COP26: How can data, technology, and the private sector fight climate change?

For the first time, finance is a key COP theme – reflecting the vital role the industry will play in transitioning the economy to net zero. As a physical attendee of COP26, Finextra listened in to the first of the Green Finance Institute’s ‘Green Horizon Summit’ wake-up shows, which – in collaboration with the City of London Corporation – run every morning throughout the conference.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Change#Environmental Change#Treasury Department#The Green Climate Fund#The United Nations#Gcf#U N
Shropshire Star

Listen to marginalised women on front line of climate crisis – young activists

Malala Yousafzai, Vanessa Nakate and Leah Thomas spoke at a Cop26 fringe event. World leaders must listen to marginalised women and people of colour who are on the front line of the climate crisis, young activists have said. Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and fellow campaigners Vanessa Nakate and...
ADVOCACY
irmagazine.com

The week in investor relations: Boost for US ESG resolutions, stacks of money to fight climate change and growing litigation over Spacs

– The SEC made it harder for US companies to block shareholder proposals on environmental and social issues, reported the Financial Times (paywall). The regulator has revoked policies that were put in place during the Trump administration, a move that will boost ESG investors filing resolutions. Previously, climate resolutions could be excluded for including targets or timelines, while social resolutions could be excluded if they focused on an issue not of ‘significance’ to the company. In the future, the SEC will not consider these as reasons for exclusion as long as certain conditions are met.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
Scotland
AFP

New emissions pledges barely affect global heating: UN

A flurry of emissions pledges around the COP26 climate summit will likely do little to slow global warming, the UN said Tuesday, calling on nations to sharply accelerate their greenhouse gas cuts this decade. The report highlights the challenges facing climate negotiations, given the yawning gap between the emissions cuts needed this decade to keep warming to 1.5C and the continuing increases in greenhouse gases pumped into the atmosphere.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Good COP, bad COP: UN climate meet praised and panned

The COP26 climate talks resuming Monday have so far unfolded on parallel planes, with high-level announcements stage-managed by host country Britain during week one riding roughshod over a laborious UN process built on consensus among nearly 200 countries. A dizzying blitz of pledges to curb methane emissions, phase out coal-fired power, stop overseas fossil fuel financing, and halt deforestation would appear to have moved the dial towards the Paris Agreement's most ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. With a rise of 1.1C to date, storms, heatwaves and floods have become more frequent, intense and deadly. An International Energy Agency (IEA) tally of the commitments, along with one by India to boost renewables and reach net zero by 2070, found they would hold warming to 1.8C -- not good enough, but way better than the "catastrophic" 2.7C projected by the UN just last month.
ENVIRONMENT
Hillsboro News-Times

Gildersleeve: Our oceans canâ€™t wait for climate action

Lyf Gildersleeve owns Portland's Flying Fish Co. He is a second-generation fishmonger and a member of the Shellfish Growers Climate CoalitionFor a restauranteur and fishmonger like me, there's no greater nightmare than serving unsafe food to our customers. That nightmare was our reality just a few months ago, when record-shattering temperatures created ideal conditions for Vibrio bacteria to flourish. Vibrio accumulates in shellfish which, when consumed by humans, can induce a nasty illness known as vibriosis. Despite our strict adherence to food safety guidelines, several of our customers reported vibriosis diagnoses, as did customers of many other restaurants. A D...
PORTLAND, OR
AFP

Pelosi, AOC tell COP26 'America is back' on climate

US congressional Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, eager to repair damage caused by the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement under Donald Trump, told COP26 on Tuesday that "America is back" to lead on climate. "We lost a number of years because of the US withdrawal," said Laurence Tubiana, who helped craft the 2015 Paris climate treaty at France's chief negotiator. 
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

The new Global Methane Pledge can buy time while the world drastically reduces fossil fuel use

There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised. More than 100 countries agreed to cut their methane emissions 30% by 2030 under the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched by the U.S. and European Union. And major foundations and philanthropic groups pledged over US$325 million to help countries and industry dramatically reduce methane emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

How unlocking nature's power can help the UK step up its fight against climate change

World leaders have been gathering at COP26, the UN climate summit in Glasgow, against a backdrop of flooded homes, closed roads and canceled trains across the UK caused by extreme weather. These conditions are a stark reminder that as well as dramatically reducing our carbon emissions, we must also begin adapting to a climate that is already irreversibly changing.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

AOC: Regaining world respect takes climate action, not words

The Democratic congressional delegation that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has led to the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow Scotland, carries the Biden administration's message: America is back on the global climate stage.But one member of the delegation, Congress s most prominent climate activist, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, added a caveat Tuesday: the U.S. still has to back up its words with action.“We have to actually deliver the action to get the respect for it internationally, to get the credit," Ocasio-Cortez told reporters Tuesday at a panel on the summit with other young Democrats who swept into Congress in 2018...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy