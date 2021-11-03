CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Javid’s hard line on making NHS staff in England get jabbed may pay off

By Denis Campbell Health policy editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZGpR_0clXk3wh00
The health secretary, Sajid Javid Photograph: David Cliff/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

Forcing NHS staff in England by law to get vaccinated against Covid-19 if they want to keep their jobs is another example of the sometimes radical approach being taken by a health secretary who appears not to be scared of upsetting workers on the frontline with a notably muscular insistence on pushing through policies they oppose. GPs have already discovered this with Sajid Javid’s edict that they have to see in person any patient who wants a face-to-face appointment.

Ministers have been discussing the pros and cons of compulsory Covid jabs for health staff since the spring. The proposal has triggered everything from unease to alarm to outright condemnation among organisations representing NHS personnel. Many, though not all, have opposed it.

The Royal College of Nursing has “significant concerns”. The GMB has decried it as “an incredibly bad idea”. The British Medical Association has warned of the potential minefield of “legal, ethical and practical” issues involved. Hospital bosses and others have warned that the exodus of frontline workers the forced jabs could trigger would be “devastating for patient services”, especially given the health service is already short of 93,000 doctors, nurses and other staff – and especially if compulsion were to be introduced before winter, when the NHS comes under its most intense strain.

However, while controversial, the principle of compulsion is not new or unique to Britain. Other countries such as France, Italy and Greece are already telling health workers to get jabbed or risk losing their jobs, as are some hospitals in the US.

Why is Javid taking such a tough approach? People in organisations and staff groups that have discussed the proposal with the Department of Health do not sense that Javid is motivated by what they characterise as his hardman approach to the NHS, which has included threatening to sack bosses of hospitals that fail to cut the backlog of elective operations and “name and shame” GP practices that see too few patients face to face.

When in September he announced a public consultation on the plan, he stressed one guiding principle: patient safety – to “do what we can” to protect patients in hospital from getting infected with Covid by anyone treating them. “It’s so clear to see the impact vaccines have against respiratory viruses which can be fatal to the vulnerable,” he said.

The many thousands of patients who have died after succumbing to hospital-acquired Covid illustrate the risks involved in staff remaining unvaccinated. It was likely even in September that mandatory jabs would be brought in, and Javid himself said only last week that compulsion remained the “direction of travel” .

About 58% of hospital chiefs support compulsion, according to a recent survey of 172 NHS trust leaders by NHS Providers. However, it also found that 90% feared it could lead to staff quitting, thereby exacerbating widespread rota gaps.

If the health secretary has indeed listened carefully to the pleas from NHS Providers and the NHS Confederation, which also represents trusts, and as a result decided to delay implementation until April 2022, that would help the health service get through the winter and also give time for the policy to settle in, and potentially change the minds of NHS staff who have so far not got vaccinated.

When mandatory jabs for care home workers were unveiled in June, trade unions and other voices in the social care sector said it could prompt many staff to leave. Almost 13,000 have. But over the same five months the proportion of care home personnel who have been double-vaccinated has risen significantly, from 71.4% to 88.5%. So compulsion works – maybe.

In an opinion piece on Tuesday in the BMJ , Daniel Sokol, a barrister and expert in medical ethics, pointed out that in France “the new law on mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers led to a massive boost in vaccination rates, from 60% in July (when the new requirement was announced) to over 99% in October”.

Might the same big rise in take-up be seen among NHS staff? Javid, whose stance is backed by public opinion, seems to be gambling that it will, that the sceptics will be proved wrong and that patients will be safer as a result.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#Medical Ethics#Public Health England#Uk#Gps#Gmb#The Department Of Health
The Independent

Covid news - live: Get ready for plan B now, scientists urge as hospital admissions in England at 8-month high

Start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic coronavirus measures, scientists on the Sage committee have told ministers – arguing that vaccine passports, home-working guidance and masks would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” in the future.As newly-published minutes from a meeting of the group last week revealed the scientists’ warning, politicians and health leaders across the country told The Independent that the government should act immediately in introducing its “Plan B” to prevent the NHS being further overwhelmed, with one urging Boris Johnson to “act now, rather than later”.It came as official figures showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ministers warned imposing Covid vaccinations on NHS staff could trigger safety crisis

Minsters could trigger a workforce exodus in the health service by imposing mandatory vaccinations on NHS staff, health bosses have warned.Health secretary Sajid Javid said last week he is “leaning towards” making a Covid jab a condition of employment for NHS staff after a similar measure was brought in for staff working in care homes.Around 100,000 staff in the health service are yet to have a Covid vaccination and an announcement by ministers could come within days. The NHS in the UK employs about 1.4 million full-time staff and hospitals are already in the grip of an NHS workforce crisis.NHS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS to lose tens of thousands of staff over mandatory Covid vaccines

Mandatory Covid-19 vaccines could drive out tens of thousands of NHS staff leading to pressure on services, the government has admitted.A government analysis has predicted 73,000 NHS workers, and 35,000 care workers, will not have had their Covid-19 jab by the time mandatory vaccines come into force on 1 April next year. It has warned, “any reduction in the numbers of health and social care staff may lead to reduced or delayed services. The health system is currently stretched with an elective waiting list of 5.72 million and high levels of vacancies.”“If a proportion of staff decides to leave...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
Shropshire Star

Government poised to press ahead with mandatory jabs for NHS staff

Officials have been considering whether to introduce mandatory vaccinations for frontline health and care staff. The Government is set to announce mandatory vaccines for frontline NHS workers. It is understood that ministers intend to announce shortly that compulsory vaccines will be introduced from April for NHS workers in England. Health...
WORLD
Telegraph

Matt Hancock: Jab NHS staff before winter hits

NHS workers should be legally required to get Covid vaccinations before the winter, Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, has said. In his first major policy intervention since leaving the Government, Mr Hancock – writing in The Telegraph – warned ministers against delaying mandatory jabs for nurses and doctors. His...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Get booster jabs so we can enjoy Christmas - Javid

People should get their Covid booster jabs as part of a "national mission" to avoid restrictions over Christmas, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said. So far almost 10 million people in the UK have had a top-up jab, which Mr Javid said was a "phenomenal achievement". But about 30% of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

'NHS could lose experienced staff over Covid jabs'

"Massively experienced" NHS workers could be lost over the government's decision to introduce mandatory staff vaccinations, a GP has warned. The government has announced the move for frontline staff. "Some people will stick by their principles - they do not want to be vaccinated for whatever reason," said Herefordshire GP...
WORLD
Medscape News

In Conversation: Specifics and Context of England's NHS Restructure

In the first of a new series of In conversation videos, Dr Karen Kirkham and Dr Anthony Cunliffe discuss the details and backdrop of forthcoming changes to the NHS in England. Dr Karen Kirkham (Partner and Clinical Lead, Deloitte; formerly Dorset ICS and Senior Medical Advisor, Systems Development and Population Health Management, NHS England and NHS Improvement) and Dr Anthony Cunliffe (Joint National Lead Macmillan GP Adviser; Macmillan GP Adviser London; Joint Clinical Chair, South East London Cancer Alliance) explain the changes that are taking place in the NHS in England.
HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

Frontline NHS staff given deadline to get Covid vaccine to continue jobs

Frontline NHS staff must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in England to continue to do their jobs. Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed the rule in the Commons on Tuesday (9 November), which will require staff to have both vaccine doses by spring next year. Mr Javid said there is no...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy