Chicago, IL

Off-duty cop shot and killed by another officer, sources say

By Glenn Marshall, Kelly Davis, WGN, WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (WGN) — An off-duty police officer was shot and killed Tuesday by another off-duty officer during a domestic incident on the Far Northwest Side of Chicago, sources say.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed that one person was shot in a home around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Multiple sources told WGN the altercation was between a male and female, both off-duty officers at the time of the incident. Sources said the woman shot the man but further details surrounding the shooting are still unknown.

The male officer was taken to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the chest. He later died. He was 44-years-old.

Police have not said whether the woman was taken into custody.

Local detectives and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) are investigating.

