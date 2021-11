Rarely does an entire state experience four hours of sustained stress, but such was the frazzled existence of most Michiganders (and Michiganders at heart) last Saturday. At arguably the apex of the jaw clenching and hand wringing redshirt sophomore quarterback Cade McNamara stood in the shotgun with 1:15 left on the clock, took the snap, looked right, and let the ball fly to his tight end. He had done so regularly throughout the game; junior tight end Erick All finished the day with 10 catches for 98 yards, both career highs. Despite the breakthrough day, All wasn’t the target. He had limped off the field earlier in the game and did not return.

