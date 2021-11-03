What to Keep in Mind When Revamping DEI Strategies

Whether you’re working remotely or back in the office, if you sit at a desk, you need to practice good ergonomics. Here are some quick tips. Sit at your workspace. When you sit in your chair, are both of your feet on the floor and your knees level with your hips? If not, adjust your chair until they are. If your chair doesn’t offer proper lumbar support, you can put a cushion or pillow between the curve of your back and the back of the chair.

JOBS ・ 8 DAYS AGO