What to Keep in Mind When Revamping DEI Strategies

Running a new business requires a solid strategy supported by proven facts. While it is usually possible to get your business off the ground, there are always factors that may impede your dream of being a successful entrepreneur. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), 65% of businesses fail within the first ten years.
The Great Resignation is upon us and the workforce is changing. How can you create a healthy culture that attracts the best staff?. Of all the changes you’re facing as a leader right now, how to hire for the future is emerging as a significant one. The Great Resignation is...
Website design has come a long way since the World Wide Web made its debut in 1991. From cinematic videos to chatbots, there are many more bells and whistles available now to apartment marketers—but the primary goal of today’s apartment website is similar to the first multifamily homepages deployed 20 years ago. It’s still the front door that welcomes prospects to the brand and an important part of the lead-to-lease conversion process.
Editor’s note: This piece is part of our Columnist Network series, which explores the tactical thoughts and actions of Adweek’s community of high-level experts. Today, Patrick Llewellyn of 99designs discusses a recent internal policy change. Below, in his own words, he describes his goal of providing flexibility for employees—and the organizational learning curve behind it.
Not all modes of communication are responded to equally in a professional environment. To explore workplace communication, 68 sample emails were drafted and each received feedback from 200 respondents. These drafts were written for a variety of scenarios, containing different emojis, tones, and characteristics. Based on how these emails ranked in terms of their different communication elements, we were then able to report on perceptions of professionalism and effectiveness.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many consumers to look for additional sources of income, preferably something they can do from home. A trendy solution for job seekers is to join a multi-level marketing company (MLM). Covering nearly every industry, almost anyone interested in supplementing their income is bound to find their niche.
Host & Creator Michelle Blue, Executive Director Chelsea Thompson and McDonald’s Owner/Operator Danesha Smith talk mentorship at GU Summit 2021. During the 2021 ESSENCE GU Summit, Girls United Associate Editor D’Shonda Brown was joined by Host & Creator Michelle Blue, Miss Black International Ambassador Pageant Executive Director Chelsea Thompson and McDonald’s Owner/Operator Danesha Smith to talk all about making the transition from mentee to mentor in an insightful conversation presented by McDonald’s.
When you think about exercise, you likely envision using the treadmill or lifting weights. But every bit as important to your long-term health and wellness are activities that keep your mind sharp and your cognitive abilities strong and limber. Here are several things you can do to help keep your...
No matter your level of expertise and acumen, you have to gain a thorough understanding of using the no-code approach to dealing with data fast while having fun along the way. No-code platforms provide a hassle-free way to help everyone see and understand their data. These AI-powered platforms allow you to connect to almost any database, drag and drop to create visualizations, and share with a click. Businesses can now create datasets, train and deploy models with no-coding knowledge whatsoever.
Whether you’re working remotely or back in the office, if you sit at a desk, you need to practice good ergonomics. Here are some quick tips. Sit at your workspace. When you sit in your chair, are both of your feet on the floor and your knees level with your hips? If not, adjust your chair until they are. If your chair doesn’t offer proper lumbar support, you can put a cushion or pillow between the curve of your back and the back of the chair.
Solid Power is a promising battery technology company set to go public via special purpose acquisition company merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition III (NASDAQ:DCRC). And while the company could be a big winner for investors if it can execute on its vision, that's far from a certainty at this point. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 18, Fool.com contributors John Rosevear and Danny Vena discuss what investors should keep in mind before adding Solid Power to their portfolio.
If your brand is truly focused on connecting with all consumers, it needs to consider individuals with learning and thinking differences in its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts. Marketers have realized the power and influence diverse consumers have—but they’re missing the mark when broader DEI initiatives don’t speak to the more than 70 million people with learning and thinking differences, such as ADHD and dyslexia.
Over the past year and a half, it’s fair to say we’ve all learned to find new ways to cope with unknown challenges. And we’ve seen firsthand how the power of digital technologies and services can change the world, the way people interact and how products and services are imagined, created, and delivered. As well as to make cities smarter, supply chains shorter and consumption more conscious.
The future of advertising is in privacy and authentication, with publishers taking control of data by building direct relationships with audiences. A common misperception is that adapting to such a tectonic industry shift requires vast financial or technical resources. In reality, all it takes is transparency—and the right strategy.
Digital channels were well on their way to becoming an advertising delivery mode of choice for performance marketers when the pandemic emerged in March 2020. Performance Marketing contributor Jessica Hawthorne-Castro is the CEO of Hawthorne Advertising.
Though it’s been a tumultuous (almost) two years for small business owners, it was an equally hopeful one too. According to Yelp insights, over a half-million businesses have opened, and work-from-home culture has energized a number of lifestyle brands that now cater to our newly-discovered needs and hobbies. Perhaps you’ve made a pivot and launched an e-commerce business. Maybe it’s still a work-in-progress.
According to Elisabeth Jones-Hennessy, there are a couple of things you’ll want to keep in mind whether you’ve started or not. The former buyer for Bergdorf Goodman and CEO of Kilian Perfumes for North America parlayed her expertise...
Comments / 0