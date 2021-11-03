CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

AI can provide strong predictive accuracy for identifying adolescents that have experienced suicidal thoughts

By Public Library of Science
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Researchers have developed a new, machine learning-based algorithm that shows high accuracy in identifying adolescents who are experiencing suicidal thoughts and behavior. Orion Weller of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on November 3rd, 2021. Decades of research...

medicalxpress.com

