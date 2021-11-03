CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Man arrested in Arizona after mom, daughter found fatally stabbed in Yonkers home

By Kristine Garcia, Lauren Cook
PIX11
PIX11
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k53vU_0clXjlXV00

YONKERS, N.Y. — Police arrested a man in Arizona after a woman and her adult daughter were found stabbed to death in their Yonkers home, authorities announced Wednesday.

Luis Gabriel Ramos was apprehended without incident in Arizona about 26 hours later. Police believe he drove from New York to Arizona and may have been on his way to cross the Mexican border.

He faces two counts of second-degree murder, police said.

‘Horrific scene’: Yonkers mom, daughter found stabbed to death inside home, police say

Police discovered the bodies of 70-year-old Isabella Triano and her daughter, 38-year-old Trisha Miller, after a concerned friend contacted police Monday afternoon.

The two women were found Tuesday with apparent “knife trauma,” Police Commissioner John Mueller said. It is believed they were dead for several days.

Authorities said it could take some time before police are done collecting evidence because of the amount of personal items scattered in and around the home.

The motive for the deaths was not immediately known, but police confirmed that Ramos and the victims knew each other.

Authorities said they were able to track down one of Ramos’ ex-girlfriends, who gave pertinent information to investigators, allowing them to locate the suspect.

According to authorities, Ramos was arrested on Oct. 26 for felony arson, but was released on his own recognizance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Teen, 18, younger sister go missing while walking to Manhattan park: NYPD

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Police have launched a search for a teenage girl and her younger sister last seen in Manhattan Monday afternoon. Arianna Underhill, 18, and her sister Asria Gotay, 12, were last seen together around 4 p.m. leaving their residence for the Hell’s Kitchen Park about three blocks away, authorities said. Underhill is […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

See it: Armed thief opens fire in Bronx barbershop during robbery

WEST FARMS, the Bronx — Chilling security video shows an armed man firing his gun inside a Bronx barbershop during a robbery last weekend, according to the NYPD. Police said it happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 after the unidentified man walked into the barbershop near East Tremont and Daly avenues, in […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Arizona State
State
New York State
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
PIX11

‘Somebody out here knows the answer’: Deaths of twin babies still a mystery 1 year after bodies found in Bronx

THE BRONX — NYPD detectives pleaded for answers Tuesday, one year after the bodies of newborn babies were found dumped in the trash, umbilical cords still attached, behind a Bronx building. Their mother was never found. Police don’t know who killed the twin boys. Lieutenant William O’Toole, commanding officer of Bronx Homicide, said his investigators […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Notorious drug lord could walk free; lawyer says case compromised by disgraced former NYPD detective

BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn judge granted a new hearing to a notorious drug lord; he’s behind bars, in part, based on an investigation by a disgraced former NYPD detective. Retired NYPD Detective Louis Scarcella has been accused of framing innocent people for crimes they did not commit. Samuel “Baby Sam” Edmonson’s attorney believes the investigation […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mueller
PIX11

17-year-old shot outside Bronx school

BELMONT, the Bronx — A 17-year-old boy was shot outside a Bronx school on Monday afternoon, officials said. The teen was shot near Fordham Road and Bathgate Avenue around 2:30 p.m., an NYPD detective said. The shooter may have fled the scene in an SUV. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment. “The […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Long Island worker dies of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning: police

FORT SALONGA, N.Y. (AP) — Police said a construction worker died Tuesday of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while working on a drainage pipe on Long Island. Suffolk County police said Victor Irizzary was removing silt from the bottom of a drainage pipe in Fort Salonga when he stopped responding to coworkers. A coworker tried to […]
FORT SALONGA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Mexican
PIX11

FBI asks JaShyah Moore’s mom for polygraph, takes DNA swab

EAST ORANGE, N.J. —  The mother of 14-year-old JaShyah Moore, the East Orange, New Jersey girl who vanished nearly four weeks ago, was asked to take a polygraph test by the FBI, according to the mom herself. Jamie Moore told PIX11 News Monday night she was questioned for two hours by FBI agents at the […]
EAST ORANGE, NJ
PIX11

Community gathers for grassroots search in JaShyah Moore disappearance

A large crowd brimming with anger, frustration, and desperation, met Tuesday to conduct their own community-led search for 14-year-old JaShyah Moore, who’s been missing nearly a month. Moore was last seen on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 14, taking a short walk from her home to a deli on Central Avenue in East Orange, New […]
EAST ORANGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

PIX11

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy