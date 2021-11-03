CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

28M children in U.S. now eligible for Pfizer vaccine

By Alexandra Limon
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1RDh_0clXjcay00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The CDC has recommended Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, after data shows it is safe and effective for preventing severe illness from COVID-19.

The CDC’s recommendation follows last week’s FDA approval after advisory panels reviewed data from Pfizer’s trials and found the vaccine to be safe and effective for younger kids with no serious side effects. Now, 28 million children around the United States are eligible for the child-size dose.

Shipments of the vaccine began last Friday and 15 million more doses were shipped this week. The White House says the country has secured enough doses to vaccinate all eligible U.S. children.

FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids

According to White House COVID-19 Coordinator, Jeff Zients, states have the child-size doses ready to go.

“We’re in great shape on supply,” Zients said, with shots expected to be widely available by Monday.

In trials, medical experts wanted the smallest dose possible that was still effective against COVID-19 in children. The dose that’s now approved for children aged 5 to 11 is one-third of the amount people over the age of 12 receive.

White House COVID-19 Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said the COVID-19 vaccine will help keep children — and the adults around them — safe.

The countdown for kids’ COVID vaccines is on

“We gotta make sure that we don’t just diminish not only on the individual child, but also on the spread of infection,”Fauci said.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky emphasized the importance of vaccination.

“It is our ongoing responsibility to make sure as many people as possible are vaccinated and protected from COVID-19,” she said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Cdc#Nexstar#The White House#Covid
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
az.gov

COVID-19 Work Session Update: County Cases and Trends, Ages 5-11 Now Eligible for Pfizer Vaccine

Children ages five to eleven are now eligible to receive the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to help prevent serious illness and infection of COVID-19. During Friday’s COVID-19 Work-Session update to the Board of Supervisors, Cochise Health & Social Services (CHSS) presented the latest CDC vaccine recommendations and shared an overview of virus cases and trends within the County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
sb-american.com

Federal Regulators Approve Pfizer Vaccine — Children Ages 5 to 11 Immediately Eligible for Shots

Children ages 5 to 11 can now receive vaccination against COVID-19. On Tuesday, November 2, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on a recommendation from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Dr. Walensky’s authorization allows healthcare providers, pharmacies, and clinicians to commence coronavirus...
HEALTH
AFP

900,000 US kids aged 5-11 get Covid vaccine in a week

The United States immunized around 900,000 children aged five-to-11 against Covid in the first week the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for them, a White House official said Wednesday. The Pfizer vaccine was authorized for younger children last week.
KIDS
Spotlight News

CVS Health to carry pediatric COVID-19 vax

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health announced last Wednesday that select CVS Pharmacy locations will be offering a two-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 years of age. The pharmacy chain stated the service on Sunday, Nov. 7. This follows authorization of the vaccine by the Centers for […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

Video Questioning Vaccine Efficacy Pushes Falsehood About Israel Data

SciCheck Digest The COVID-19 death rate for unvaccinated people has been significantly higher than for vaccinated people in both Israel and the U.S. Despite that, conservative commentator Ben Swann makes the false claim in a video that Israeli data prove vaccines aren’t effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths. But the charts he uses don’t distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients. […]
WORLD
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy