‘Lot of cockroaches and rats’: Neighbors fed up with hoarder home

By Lauren Lyster, Tony Kurzweil, Nexstar Media Wire
 7 days ago

( KTLA ) — Neighbors fed up over a California home enveloped with debris and trash that’s been piling up for years will soon see a resolution.

The smell is just one thing that has upset neighbors like Leticia Ruiz, who is also concerned about the health and safety hazards posed by the trash piles along the back, sides and front of the home, which is located in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles.

“It’s not sanitary. If there’s a fire, what do I do?” said Ruiz

Stacks of boxes and other debris also cover most of the home’s entrance and are piled on top of a vehicle that is blocked in the driveway.

“I do see a lot of cockroaches and rats,” said Mark Mendoza, another resident.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they became aware of the problem on Oct. 14 and sent an inspector to the home four days later.

The residents were given 30 days to clean up the property, the Fire Department stated.

An adult son who lives at the home with his mother is responsible for most of the collecting, according to neighbors.

Family members did not wish to comment on the situation, but word came later in the day that a resolution may have been reached.

The owner has agreed to let city crews on the property to clean it up, a statement from Council District 10 read.

The cost of the cleanup, which is expected to begin Thursday, will be covered by the district office, according to the statement.

