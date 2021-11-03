CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Opinion: It’s time for business and community leaders to force action on climate policy

Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 7 days ago
There’s never been a more important opportunity for business and community leaders to use our voices and platforms as a force for a better future. With Congress considering significant climate investments in both a major infrastructure package and budget reconciliation bill right now, a rare window is open for our country...

Florida Phoenix

As Biden promotes climate action to world leaders, support in Congress still divided

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke to world leaders at a global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, about reducing methane gases and taking other measures in order to sustain humankind. Back in the United States, Democrats and Republicans remain apart on the climate issues and the president’s agenda at home is in flux in the […] The post As Biden promotes climate action to world leaders, support in Congress still divided appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
statepress.com

Tempe updates its Climate Action Plan to include community perspectives

The Tempe Climate Action Plan now features a youth agenda aimed at enacting policies specific to youth and students ideas. After input from residents, the city of Tempe has divided its Climate Action Plan into four new agendas rather than two focus areas: business, youth, climate justice and neighborhoods. Each agenda has their own goals and staff dedicated to their subject.
TEMPE, AZ
State
Washington State
YubaNet

Committee Analysis of Fossil Fuel Industry’s Lobbying Reveals Public Praise for Climate Policies Is Not Backed by Meaningful Action

Washington, D.C. (Oct. 28, 2021)—Today, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, the Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, released a new staff memo analyzing lobbying data from ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, BP, and the American Petroleum Institute (API). The memo indicates that the oil industry’s public support for climate reforms has not been matched by meaningful action to advance these policy results, and that the industry may be using support for reforms to bolster its public image while continuing to produce and invest in fossil fuels—actions that are making the climate crisis worse.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tulsa World

Columnist: America's incoherent energy-climate policies

U.S. energy policy has often been inconsistent; sometimes incoherent. Richard Nixon wanted the U.S. to produce more oil and gas. But he employed price controls to keep the price of energy low — guaranteeing that U.S. production would fall. Jimmy Carter set a goal for solar to provide 20% of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
southernminn.com

Time to take climate action

OPINION Ahead of the United Nations Climate Conference COP26, which started Oct. 31 in Glasgow, Scotland, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said it’s time to act, to put “empty speeches, broken promises and unfulfilled pledges behind us.”. “We need laws to be passed, programs to be implemented, and...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: Arnold Schwarzenegger angered by world leaders' climate policies

Arnold Schwarzenegger says leaders who claim combating climate change hurts the economy are "stupid or liars". Ahead of the COP26 climate summit, the former governor of California told the BBC that cutting carbon emissions will benefit global economies. The Terminator actor said reducing meat intake does not have to mean...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Maria Cantwell
Taunton Gazette

Opinion: Massachusetts can take action, now, to help combat climate change

As an 18-year-old from Southern California, I am seeing the effects of the climate crisis in that area. Last year, the El Dorado fire burned around 22,744 acres and was active for 71 days. The fire was in San Bernardino and Riverside county, and some of my softball teammates were forced to evacuate their homes and seek shelter somewhere else, uncertain of the future of their homes. The air quality was so bad that smog covered Los Angeles county for days and sporting events in my town were canceled due to how bad the air quality was.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Time for action: Climate leaders call for world to finally face up to planetary crisis as Cop26 looms

The world cannot wait any longer – we need drastic action to fight the climate crisis now. That’s the message to world leaders from experts, activists and politicians across the globe as nations prepare to meet for the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.Speaking to The Independent, they have called for meaningful agreements to lower emissions and address the global emergency, which is already driving harsher extreme weather events, inescapable sea-level rise, and injustice for the world’s poorest.And you can join their call by signing The Independent’s petition (scroll to the bottom of the page), demanding that leaders go as far...
ENVIRONMENT
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Economy#Energy Efficiency
dallassun.com

World leaders call for concrete actions to address climate change at COP26

"This COP must be a moment of solidarity. The 100 billion U.S. dollars a year climate finance commitment in support of developing countries must become a 100 billion dollars climate finance reality," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. GLASGOW, Britain, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- World leaders on Monday called for concrete...
ENVIRONMENT
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Until leaders actually follow through on climate action, it's just virtue theater

Regarding “Tomlinson: Glasgow climate summit to decide whether we pay now or pay later for crisis,” (Oct. 29): I appreciate Chris Tomlinson’s analogy between the impending doom of climate change and the current pandemic. Maybe if everyone took things as seriously, or actually thought the existential threat lurked in the shadows, something would be done. But when leaders’ promises are broken or they attend public functions not wearing masks while insisting the rest of us do so, then it’s clear they aren’t willing to invest in the things they want us to invest in. Until they are willing to put their money where their mouths are, it’s just virtue theater.
HOUSTON, TX
industryglobalnews24.com

Youth in Singapore call on leaders to accelerate climate action

Environmental groups in Singapore, mostly led by youth have asked the Government to accelerate climate action. The country has announced various initiatives but the youth believe that the country’s actions are not enough. Highlights. Environmental groups ask Singapore government to accelerate climate action. The youth called for protecting nature and...
ADVOCACY
Nature.com

Reframing incentives for climate policy action

A key aim of climate policy is to progressively substitute renewables and energy efficiency for fossil fuel use. The associated rapid depreciation and replacement of fossil-fuel-related physical and natural capital entail a profound reorganization of industry value chains, international trade and geopolitics. Here we present evidence confirming that the transformation of energy systems is well under way, and we explore the economic and strategic implications of the emerging energy geography. We show specifically that, given the economic implications of the ongoing energy transformation, the framing of climate policy as economically detrimental to those pursuing it is a poor description of strategic incentives. Instead, a new climate policy incentives configuration emerges in which fossil fuel importers are better off decarbonizing, competitive fossil fuel exporters are better off flooding markets and uncompetitive fossil fuel producers-rather than benefitting from 'free-riding'-suffer from their exposure to stranded assets and lack of investment in decarbonization technologies.
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

Disruption In Action: The Business Of Battling Climate Change

Each year, CNBC asks Disruptor 50 nominees whether their companies have a social or environmental mission. Most of them say yes, but few are actually making money. BlocPower and Footprint, both first-time CNBC Disruptor 50 companies, are the exception. Each has a business model that takes on climate change directly. Their CEOs join us to talk about the business of doing well by doing good.
ECONOMY
CBS News

World leaders discuss action on climate change at crucial summit

World leaders are attending the U.N. climate summit, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland. President Biden says we need a "decade of transformative action" to avert climate catastrophe. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports, and then Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now and environment correspondent for The Nation, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what's at stake.
ENVIRONMENT
Birmingham Star

Integrate water supplies and climate action, world leaders urge

Water and climate action must be integrated to ensure sufficient water supply in the face of a rising global population and environmental degradation, a coalition of world leaders said on Tuesday. Climate change is exacerbating both water scarcity and water-related hazards, they said in an urgent call issued at the...
ENVIRONMENT
