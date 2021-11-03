Opinion: It’s time for business and community leaders to force action on climate policy

Regarding “Tomlinson: Glasgow climate summit to decide whether we pay now or pay later for crisis,” (Oct. 29): I appreciate Chris Tomlinson’s analogy between the impending doom of climate change and the current pandemic. Maybe if everyone took things as seriously, or actually thought the existential threat lurked in the shadows, something would be done. But when leaders’ promises are broken or they attend public functions not wearing masks while insisting the rest of us do so, then it’s clear they aren’t willing to invest in the things they want us to invest in. Until they are willing to put their money where their mouths are, it’s just virtue theater.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO