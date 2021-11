While much of the focus nationally is on presidential and midterm elections, local and state races are equally important. This month, several races are taking place that will significantly impact the lives of local communities. Many elections are taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 2, but in some areas, special elections and runoffs are happening later in the month. Early voting is underway in Louisiana, which has elections on Nov. 13.

