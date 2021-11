Earlier this year, when Regé-Jean Page broke hearts everywhere with the news that he wouldn't be back for Bridgerton's sophomore season, just about everyone shed a tear knowing that there wouldn't be more smoldering from the Duke of Hastings. And in a new interview with Variety, creator Shonda Rhimes says that, at first, she didn't expect the uproar. Now that the dust has settled, however, she says that she's more understanding and totally sees why Page wouldn't want to come back. After all, he's a star now — and a big one, at that, with Dungeons and Dragons in the works and a Russo brothers movie happening.

