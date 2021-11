Halloween is just a few days away, and following closely on its heels is Day of the Dead. In celebration of these two holidays and to kick off the fun seasonal festivities that accompany them, Houston’s Discovery Green Conservancy and Houston First Corporation have commissioned 10 seven-foot-tall painted skulls. Placed throughout the city’s Discovery Green park and along the Avenida de las Americas, the spectacular skulls form part of a public art installation called Celebración de Vida by urban art collective Mexicráneos. The group was originally formed in order to celebrate Mexican popular culture through Día de los Muertos, which is one of the country’s richest and most ancient traditions.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO