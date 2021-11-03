Anna’s Daily Rock News Blah

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Slipknot were forced to halt their Tuesday night concert in Phoenix for about 20 minutes because some fans had started a large bonfire near the back of the outdoor amphitheater. Lots of people posted video of the fire and the...

DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
Time Out Global

The 30 best cover songs of all time

From soulful makeovers to pop reinventions, these are the best cover songs of all time. They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but where does that leave reinvention? The best cover songs don’t simply repackage something familiar – they completely reinterpret the source material, dismantling the song and reassembling its parts into something exciting while keeping the core of what made it great.
Jerry Cantrell
Nikki Sixx
Mike Shinoda
Ozzy Osbourne
Dave Grohl
Eric Clapton
David Gilmour
David Coverdale
Tina Turner
Paul Mccartney
Elvis Presley
loudersound.com

What happened when Ann and Nancy Wilson performed Stairway To Heaven for Led Zeppelin

On December 2, 2012, Led Zeppelin received the Kennedy Center Honors from President Barack Obama. It's an award bestowed upon those considered to have contributed greatly to American culture, with other recipients including Ella Fitzgerald, Leonard Bernstein, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Sammy Davis Jr., Dizzy Gillespie, Johnny Cash, Carole King and Joni Mitchell. In a world where awards are handed out like lollipops, The Kennedy Center Honors are a big deal.
NME

Paul McCartney says his parents were “the original inspiration” for his Beatles and solo music

He said that although there had been “so many” influences on his songwriting, his parents had the largest impact. Speaking at an exhibition of memorabilia from his own collection at the British Library in London via BBC News, in connection with his career-spanning biography, The Lyrics, he said: “Thinking about songs that I’ve written at every stage of my career, I came to realise that my parents, Jim and Mary McCartney, were the original inspiration for so much that I’ve written.
Best Life

Paul McCartney Just Revealed Why The Beatles Really Broke Up

The Beatles are one of the most influential and enduring bands of all time, yet they were only together for eight years. In 1970, the Beatles officially broke up, and the band never got back together. Over the years, John Lennon's wife Yoko Ono has often been blamed for the breakup, as well as Paul McCartney. But, in a new interview, McCartney clarified that Lennon was the one who initially left the band—something Lennon himself also shared when he was alive.
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin In The Studio For 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin IV

The 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's 'IV' album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "It is the golden anniversary of one rock history's most popular, as well as...
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Hey Jude” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

The Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership is one of the most successful music collaborations in the industry, if not the most successful. Certainly well known and internationally acclaimed, John Lennon and Paul McCartney are jointly accredited for creating the majority of the Beatles’ beloved discography with about 180 published songs under their names. One song to emerge from the prolific Lennon-McCartney alliance is the hit single, “Hey Jude.”
Entertainment
NME

Paul McCartney claims he wrote The Beatles song ‘A Day In The Life’ instead of John Lennon

Paul McCartney appears to have changed his explanation about the backstory of ‘A Day In The Life’ and has claimed that he wrote the lyrics – not John Lennon. The former Beatle bassist/vocalist previously said that the ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (1967) song was inspired by a drugged-up politician who “blew his mind out in a car”. His bandmate Lennon had contradicted him, saying that it was based on the car crash that killed 21-year-old Guinness heir Tara Browne in 1966.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE: 'When RITCHIE BLACKMORE Decided To Leave The Band, That Was Pretty Traumatic'

In a brand new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice was asked if there was ever a period when he and his bandmates were worried about not having another "hit" song and not being able to sustain their longevity. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we were worried about having hits in the first place. It was a time when pop bands made singles and rock bands made albums. So long as we kept coming with albums that people seemed to like, we weren't worried about having a Top 40 hit; if they came along, it was like a bonus. Now, the only time we got concerned was towards the end of Ritchie's [Blackmore, guitar] tenure with the band, as he was losing interest and the performances from the band were not great because you need everybody helping each other out; you can't be a passenger. And we just saw the audiences getting smaller and less impressed, and that was worrying. And when Ritchie decided to leave, that was pretty traumatic, because [we didn't] know what to do then. And had we not been contracted to have to go to Japan, it might all have fallen to bits then. But we had to go to Japan, with the wonderful Joe Satriani [filling in], and it proved that there is life after even somebody as great as Ritchie is. He didn't wanna be there, but it was just as much our band as it was his. And we were still having fun. We started to have fun again when Joe turned up and just became a fifth member of the band, pulling his weight. So that was the light at the end of the tunnel."
wfav951.com

55 Years Ago Today: John & Yoko Meet, Paul Is Dead???

It was 55 years ago today (November 9th, 1966) that John Lennon and Yoko Ono first met. Yoko was preparing a conceptual art show at a London's Indica Gallery, which was owned by Lennon's friend John Dunbar. Lennon was invited to peruse the exhibition the night before the show opened, which led to the future couple being introduced. Lennon recalled the meeting to Rolling Stone in 1970, saying, "I got the humor in her work immediately. I didn't have to have much knowledge about avant garde or underground art, but the humor got me straight away. . . There was a fresh apple on a stand and it was 200 (British pounds) to watch it decompose."
Popculture

'The Masked Singer' Live Updates: Pepper Unmasked

The competition on The Masked Singer is winding down. Group A — Bull, Pepper, Jester, and Skunk — returns this week for the semifinals. Which competitors will make it through to the Group A final? PopCulture.com will be here to keep you completely up to date on all of the action in the "Group A Semi-Final."
