Elected Officials oppose Total Wine at South Bay

By Maureen Dahill
 7 days ago
The controversy continues for a proposed Total Wine at South Bay

According to Universal Hub, Mayor Kim Janey and City Councilors Frank Baker, Michael Flaherty and Annissa Essaibi George have voiced opposition to the proposed Total Wine at South Bay Mall at a Licensing Board hearing held on Wednesday. City Councilor Julia Mejia did not attend meeting but sent in a letter also opposing the proposal.

Also opposing is The Massachusetts Addiction Prevention Alliance, which stated a large liquor super store is not the best thing to put near Mass + Cass.

The attorney for Total Wine stated that it was all just “scare tactics” to stop the proposal and believes there is a need for a liquor store in the South Bay Mall due to the fact the liquor license once owned by the South Bay Stop + Shop was sold to Go Puff back in June.

A consulting firm representing small local businesses submitted almost 2000 signatures of opposition.

The Licensing Board is expected to vote on the proposal on Thursday.

Early Voting in the City of Boston

The early voting period for the 2021 Municipal Election takes place from Saturday, October 23, through Friday, October 29. During that time, voters registered in Boston will be able to cast their ballots in person before the Municipal Election on Tuesday, November 2. You’ll be voting for Mayor of Boston and City Councilor-At-Large.
BOSTON, MA
