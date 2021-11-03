Elected Officials oppose Total Wine at South Bay

The controversy continues for a proposed Total Wine at South Bay

According to Universal Hub, Mayor Kim Janey and City Councilors Frank Baker, Michael Flaherty and Annissa Essaibi George have voiced opposition to the proposed Total Wine at South Bay Mall at a Licensing Board hearing held on Wednesday. City Councilor Julia Mejia did not attend meeting but sent in a letter also opposing the proposal.

Also opposing is The Massachusetts Addiction Prevention Alliance, which stated a large liquor super store is not the best thing to put near Mass + Cass.

The attorney for Total Wine stated that it was all just “scare tactics” to stop the proposal and believes there is a need for a liquor store in the South Bay Mall due to the fact the liquor license once owned by the South Bay Stop + Shop was sold to Go Puff back in June.

A consulting firm representing small local businesses submitted almost 2000 signatures of opposition.

The Licensing Board is expected to vote on the proposal on Thursday.

Image via Total Wine on Instagram