League City City Council will soon revisit the details of a project to revitalize downtown after voting Nov. 8 to postpone action on the item. During the meeting, City Council was presented with an item to relocate power lines along Main Street between Hwy. 3 and Michigan Avenue from above ground to below ground. City Council eventually voted to postpone a decision on the $1.8 million project until its first meeting in January where city staff will host a workshop on the project.

LEAGUE CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO